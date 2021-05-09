Russell completed its mission of winning another 16th Region Tournament crown and getting its chance to play on the floor at Rupp Arena.
Morgan County coach Derrik Young had a successful start to his mission of bringing a winning mentality to the Lady Cougars’ program.
Mandy Layne has led the Lady Devils to three state tournament appearances during her 12 seasons on the sideline. Russell won its first Sweet Sixteen game since 1976 with a 58-44 victory over Dixie Heights last month.
The Lady Devils welcomed the huge expectations after last season, but Layne did not want the sole focus to be just a return trip to Lexington. They were motivated to improve each time they stepped onto the hardwood.
“After (the state tournament appearance in) 2016, I felt like we focused a little too much on getting there in 2017,” Layne said. “I thought it really kind of affected us. I’ve always said if were fortunate enough to ever win it again, I wouldn’t make it the main focus or make it super stressful. Boyd County kind of helped us out by being the favorite. It played to our advantage.”
“We still had that chip on our shoulder this year,” she added, “and we felt like we had something that we needed to prove. It really boded well for us.”
Morgan County produced its first winning season since 2008 and the Lady Cougars earned their first trip to the region tournament in nine seasons. Their first-year coach wanted a more relaxed atmosphere.
“We played well as a team,” Young said. “Our team was more comfortable on the court. We played loose. I don’t try to restrict players on the offensive end, and we played more free. Sometimes coaches overthink it and make things too complicated.
“In the limited time we had in the offseason, we worked on our skill development and some team-building stuff,” he continued. “If we could just increase their skill level and their basketball IQ, I thought it would give us a better chance to win.”
Layne and Young were named The Daily Independent’s All-Area Co-Coaches of the Year.
Russell (20-6) only played one game with its full roster until Jan. 30. The Lady Devils closed out their season winning 15 of the final 16 contests before falling to Henderson County in the state quarterfinals.
“It was really challenging,” Layne said. “I was always concerned about conditioning. I would always try to find ways for us stay in shape and stay focused. One of the things that helped is our system has been in place for many years. We had that to fall back on. Everybody knows our offenses and defenses. It helped us.”
Freshman guard Shaelyn Steele was instrumental in the Lady Devils’ success. The floor conductor is involved in every facet of the game and keeps her team in sync.
Steele said the season ended on a high note at the state tournament.
“It was a real big motivation for us,” Steele said of playing in the Sweet Sixteen. “It was a big letdown not being able to play last year after we worked so hard to get there. We were hoping that we would get a chance to play this time.”
Steele averaged 13.7 points a game and was one of the team’s leading rebounders at nearly five per contest.
The point guard typically produces stellar performances when the lights are the brightest.
“It’s just the competitiveness that I have,” Steele said. “I go out there and I always play to win. We’ve had a great group of girls all the way through. When I came here in seventh grade, they all welcomed me. It’s really special to be part of a program like this one.”
Steele was named the 2021 All-Area Player of the Year. Layne said Steele doesn’t have to score a point to make an impact on her team or their opponent.
“Shae is just a huge calming presence,” Layne said. “She’s going take care of everything. The team knows that she is going to take care of the ball. She’s going to run the offense. She does so many things on both sides of the floor, including defense and rebounding. When I watched her highlight film, you notice how well she distributes the basketball.”
Russell seniors Kaeli Ross and Aubrey Hill join Steele on the All-Area team. The duo averaged in double figures and provided leadership for the Lady Devils.
“It’s their maturity and confidence,” Layne said. “They’ve really been able to step up in big moments. They did a good job of leading on the floor and also led by example. They are part of one of the most successful classes to ever come through here. They’ve helped bring our program to another level and we can’t thank them enough for everything they have done.”
Added Steele: “(Ross and Hill) really had made me better and they’ve helped me on the court. It meant a lot knowing I had those two on the floor with me. They both score really well. It was great that I could kick it out to a great shooter like Kaeli or have someone in the post like Aubrey.”
Morgan County (16-11) won more games this season than in the last two combined, a significant step forward for a young team aiming to compete in the 62nd District. The Lady Cougars beat four-time reigning district champion West Carter in February.
“For our young kids to have that experience of what it feels like to have some success at that level, it builds morale,” Young said. “We’ve had so many years without winning. It becomes embedded in you. The kids showed a lot of fight this year. … We have changed the atmosphere and the mentality of our kids. They have shown how tough they are.”
Morgan County had four players average in double figures and proved to be a tough out in the region tournament before Rowan County closed out the opening-round game in the closing moments.
Sophomore Jenna Hampton was voted onto the All-Area team. She led the Lady Cougars in scoring at 18 points a game and inspired her team with her work ethic, according to her coach.
“She worked a lot on her skill development in the offseason,” Young said. “When you have a kid that works hard and plays hard, the younger kids really look up to that. You need that mentality. If you want to win, you have to work at it. She does a great job of being our motor. When things aren’t going well, she would make a steal, a big basket or a hustle play.”
Boyd County finished 17-2 and posted five wins over state tournament teams, including then-top-ranked Anderson County on the road and Bethlehem, at the time No. 2.
The Lady Lions had the most All-Area team members with four, led by Miss Basketball candidate Harley Paynter. Hannah Roberts and Audrey Biggs gave the team a post presence. Bailey Rucker’s toughness was always on display. All four averaged in double figures.
Lewis County and Ashland each had two players on the team. Sarah Paige Weddington (13.4 ppg and 9.3 rpg) and Cheyenne D’Souza (12.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg) helped guide the Lady Lions to a 14-5 record and another trip to the region tournament.
Ashland’s Mikayla Martin returned from an ACL injury midway through the season and joined senior Carley Cullop on the All-Area squad. Martin averaged 14 points and nine boards in 10 games this year.
Rowan County’s Haven Ford and West Carter’s Allie Stone are two of the top scorers in the 16th Region. Ford produced 10 rebounds a night to go along with her scoring average of 23.7. Stone recorded 21 points a contest for the Lady Comets.
Bellamee Sparks (15.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg) led Rose Hill Christian in scoring and played a key role in the Lady Royals’ 18-win season.
Sidney Argo surpassed 2,000 career points and became Fleming County’s all-time leading scorer this season.
Lawrence County sophomore Kensley Feltner made the team for the third straight year. She netted 28.3 points and 10 rebounds a game. She finished third on the state’s scoring list.
Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites (15.8 ppg), Elliott County’s Abby Adkins (13.9), Raceland’s Kierston Smith (16.2), East Carter’s Alyssa Stickler (16.3) and Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard (18.5) all made return appearances on the All-Area team.
Rachel Bush averaged 12.9 points a game for Greenup County.
The All-Area team was comprised by coaches’ vote. Player and Coach of the Year were selected by The Daily Independent sports department.
2021 The Daily Independent All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Abby Adkins (Elliott County)
Sidney Argo (Fleming County)
Audrey Biggs (Boyd County)
Rachel Bush (Greenup County)
Carley Cullop (Ashland)
Cheyenne D’Souza (Lewis County)
Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County)
Haven Ford (Rowan County)
Jenna Hampton (Morgan County)
Aubrey Hill (Russell)
Mikayla Martin (Ashland)
Harley Paynter (Boyd County)
Hannah Roberts (Boyd County)
Kaeli Ross (Russell)
Bailey Rucker (Boyd County)
Sammi Sites (Johnson Central)
Kierston Smith (Raceland)
Bellamee Sparks (Rose Hill)
Shaelyn Steele (Russell)
Alyssa Stickler (East Carter)
Allie Stone (West Carter)
Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County)
Kelsie Woodard (Menifee County)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Shaelyn Steele (Russell)
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Mandy Layne (Russell)
Derrik Young (Morgan County)
Honorable mention: Jenna Adkins (Russell), Ashtyn Barrett (Bath County), Kelci Blair (Johnson Central), Katie Chandler (Rowan County), Chloe Collins (Raceland), Aspen Ferguson (Morgan County), Kylie Gilliam (West Carter), Chloe Hannah (Paintsville), Krishani Jackson (Fleming County), Gabby Karle (Rose Hill), Kiera Loving (Fairview), Josey Nelson (Fairview), Emilea Preece (Paintsville), Bella Quinn (Russell), Hailey Rose (Rowan County), Ella Sellars (Ashland), Baylee Trimble (Rose Hill), Laney Whitmore (Boyd County)