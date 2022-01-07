CANNONSBURG 2021 is the year Boyd County’s boys cross country program was targeting.
“These boys have been in it since they started running elementary in fourth, fifth grade, so they’ve been a huge part of this program,” Lions coach Becca Chaney said of the four Boyd County 12th-grade runners who made The Daily Independent’s All-Area Team. “All of these seniors that we’re getting ready to graduate, they’ve been this program.”
Seniors JB Terrill, Grant Chaffin, Gavin Brock and Spenser Elswick indeed paced Boyd County to its fourth consecutive top-five performance at the Class 2A state championship meet, with able assistance from junior Hudson Cox and sophomores Mason Newsome and Adam Sworski. All seven finished in the top 12 of the Class 2A, Region 6 race, and each of the septet was selected by northeastern Kentucky coaches to the All-Area Team.
The group has kept Boyd County the team to beat regionally and on the short list of contenders on the state level — so much so that a fifth-place finish at Bourbon County in October was actually the Lions’ lowest state placement in four years.
“It’s pretty great just to know that even those big schools in Louisville and Lexington, they still know our name and are afraid of us,” Terrill said. “It’s a pretty good feeling.”
Terrill will soon be competing for a big school in Louisville himself — the University of Louisville — having signed to continue his career with the Cardinals. He collected his third consecutive All-Area Runner of the Year award this fall and has etched his name among the top boys distance runners in northeastern Kentucky history.
Chaney thinks Terrill belongs in the same company as Doug Fultz, Russell’s 1979 state champion, and Jon Renneker, a third-place state finisher for Ashland in 2010.
“We had Elijah Miller, Isaiah (Caperton),” Chaney continued, mentioning Terrill’s predecessors in the Lions’ line of eight consecutive Runner of the Year nods, “and JB fills right in there with all of them. He’s an outstanding runner from this area, with his state title in the 800 (in track in 2020) and what he’s done this season in cross country too.”
Terrill was 12th at the state meet and champion of the region, Area 7, Kentucky/Ohio Valley Cross Country and Track Conference and Eastern Kentucky Conference championship races. He compiled that resume while dedicating a significant chunk of time and effort to playing soccer simultaneously. Terrill was the leading scorer on Boyd County’s state quarterfinalist club.
“It wasn’t the same, obviously, because soccer is speed stuff, but it all worked together,” Terrill said of the dual disciplines. “I’m sure some of my speed has come from soccer, and my endurance from cross country has helped soccer.”
Remarkably, in a seven-day span from Oct. 7-13, Terrill competed in four postseason soccer games and ran two cross country races. On Oct. 9, he won the Area 7 title at Mason County and scored a goal in the soccer Lions’ 16th Region Tournament quarterfinal win over Menifee County — in the same day.
Boyd County soccer had a day off between the region tournament semifinal and championship matches at Rowan County. Terrill didn’t spend it catching his breath — he ran in and won the EKC meet at Morgan County.
In sum, in addition to all the traversing of cross-country courses and soccer pitches that week, that’s also 515 miles in seven days between trips to Flatwoods, Maysville, Morehead and West Liberty.
Chaffin, another dual-sport athlete, participated in all of that too except for the Area 7 meet.
“It was tough,” Terrill said. “There were days we’d go from cross country practice straight to soccer. I guess it all worked out in the end, as long as we got to go and do big things for both teams.”
Lions soccer coach Logan Price dubbed Terrill “The Terminator” for his indefatigability that week.
“He’s a crazy athlete,” Chaney concurred. “He did well in both areas. He didn’t even lose his races, even after playing those soccer games. He’s just fun to watch.”
Terrill will now give distance running his undivided athletic attention.
“I know he’s an amazing soccer player too, but I’m interested and excited to see what he does just running,” Chaney said. “I’m sure he’s got more in there to do bigger things, which is scary.”
Terrill relished the opportunity to be a mentor in the Lions’ program, just as he was shown the way by the likes of Miller, a four-time Runner of the Year recipient, and Caperton, who claimed that honor in 2018.
“When we first started, we had a lot of people to look up to, like Eric (Sparks), Eli, Isaiah,” Terrill said, “and then to be able to be the one to be looked up to with our younger kids, it’s just been a great honor.”
He had plenty of company in that role among the Lions’ upperclassmen.
Chaffin was 10th in the region meet, fifth in the EKC and 13th in the KOVCCT. Brock came in fourth in the region, eighth at Area 7, third in the EKC and fourth at the KOVCCT. Elswick was 11th at the region, seven in the KOVCCT and 14th in the EKC.
Cox, Newsome and Sworski are next in line at that mantle. They proved worthy this fall: Newsome was fifth in the region, third at Area 7, second in the EKC, fifth at KOVCCT and 29th at State, while Cox came in sixth in the region meet, seventh in the EKC and 10th at Area 7. Sworski placed 12th in the region, ninth in the EKC and KOVCCT races and 15th at Area 7.
“We’re gonna have to start building again,” Chaney said, “and cross country is not one of those real popular sports because it does take work and it does take some long miles in the heat, but we’re hoping we can get some out and start rebuilding that process with the boys.”
Chaney claimed her fourth consecutive All-Area Coach of the Year award on the boys side. She also garnered that honor leading Boyd County’s girls in 2021, giving her at least nine Coach of the Year nods leading female squads.
“I’ve had Becca forever,” said Terrill, who has run for Chaney since he attended Summit Elementary. “She watched me grow up ... we’ve molded into one running entity.”
Brock was selected for his fifth All-Area team, while Chaffin and Terrill each picked up their fourth such nod. Newsome and Elswick are both third-time selections and Cox claimed his second honor.
Rowan County’s AJ Barker and Russell’s Davis Brown each garnered their third All-Area recognition. Brown was second in the region and Area 7 meets and third at the KOVCCT before coming in 13th at State.
Barker came in third in the region meet and fourth at Area 7.
Ashland’s Chandler Boyle and East Carter’s Peyton Fannin are second-time All-Area honorees. Fannin was 15th in the region, 13th in the EKC and 19th at Area 7. Boyle took home 16th in the region, 14th in the KOVCCT and 23rd at Area 7.
Greenup County’s Cody Brown, Bath County’s Judah Hill, Luke Pridemore of Russell, Menifee County’s Brevon Ricker, Ashland’s Ryan Runyon, East Carter’s Tyler Rupert, Nate Sabotchick of Russell and Ashland’s Tre Troxler joined Sworski as first-time selections.
Cody Brown placed seventh in the region, ninth at Area 7, fourth in the EKC and 12th in the KOVCCT. Hill came in fourth in Class A, Region 7 and 11th in the EKC, and Pridemore placed eighth in the region and 11th in the KOVCCT.
Ricker finished third in Class A, Region 7 and 41st in the Class A state meet. Runyon recorded 21st in the region, 19th in the KOVCCT and 25th at Area 7. Rupert was 13th in the region, 14th at Area 7, 10th in the EKC and 17th at KOVCCT.
Sabotchick was 14th in the region, 13th in Area 7 and 10th at the KOVCCT.
Troxler, a first-year runner, placed ninth in the region, eighth in the KOVCCT and 17th at Area 7.
Area coaches’ votes composed the All-Area team. The newspaper’s sports department selected the Runner and Coach of the Year.
2021 All-Area Boys Cross Country Team
AJ Barker (Rowan County)
Chandler Boyle (Ashland)
Gavin Brock (Boyd County)
Cody Brown (Greenup County)
Davis Brown (Russell)
Grant Chaffin (Boyd County)
Hudson Cox (Boyd County)
Spenser Elswick (Boyd County)
Peyton Fannin (East Carter)
Judah Hill (Bath County)
Mason Newsome (Boyd County)
Luke Pridemore (Russell)
Brevon Ricker (Menifee County)
Ryan Runyon (Ashland)
Tyler Rupert (East Carter)
Nate Sabotchick (Russell)
Adam Sworski (Boyd County)
JB Terrill (Boyd County)
Tre Troxler (Ashland)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
JB Terrill (Boyd County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Becca Chaney (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Jack Griffith (Ashland), Blake Holbrook (Elliott County), Aiden Mynhier (Lawrence County),
Waylon Smith (Boyd County)