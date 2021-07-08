Members of the 2021 All Area Boys Track and Field team are, first row, from left, Tyler Harless, Matthew Jones, Davis Brown and Hudson Cox. Second row, from left, Grant Chaffin, Kanyon Kozee, Thomas Skaggs and Chris Thornburg. Third row from left, Jonah Stanley, Will Nichols and Hunter Correll. Absent from the photograph are Athlete of the Year JB Terrill (Boyd County), Coach of the Year Lee Evans (Russell), Gavin Brock (Boyd County), Leetavious Cline (West Carter), Adrian Georgiev (Fleming County), Connor Greene (West Carter), Trenton Hannah (Greenup County), Louis Hayes (Rowan County), Brien Hill (Rowan County), Gage Leadingham (West Carter), Rocky Miller (Rowan County), Doug Oborne (Russell), Logan Pinkley (Fleming County), Landon Raines (Rowan County) and Kaden Wilson (West Carter).