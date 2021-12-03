A soccer career came full circle for Boyd County senior Rylan Keelin.
Keelin had the only goal in the Lions’ 2018 16th Region Tournament championship victory over East Carter.
Boyd County made its way back to the same stage in 2021, this time against Rowan County.
Though it was a different opponent, it was again Keelin who came through in the clutch.
This time, Keelin’s penalty kick provided the walk-off in the Lions winning their second region championship in school history.
“It’s been great that we’ve gotten to win the only two region championships and they both kind of came from me scoring the winning goal,” Keelin said. “It’s been fun. I’m sad it’s over because I really enjoyed it. The coaching, all the players I got to play with, just learning and getting better each year, it’s been special.”
Keelin is the 2021 The Daily Independent All-Area Player of the Year.
“It was a big honor for me to get that,” Keelin said. “I feel like I kind of deserved it. I feel like I proved myself throughout the season. Our whole team did, being able to win region and go as far as we did. It was really nice to prove what we had.”
Keelin, the team captain, led by example, according to his coach.
“Seeing Rylan be able to control the field, especially with his emotions, that wore off on other guys in a good, positive way,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “It didn’t allow us to get too rattled. They were never too up and down. This team was very even-keeled emotion wise until the final whistle went off.”
Price led Boyd County to a 19-3 record and the second round of the state tournament after a 3-0 win over Perry County Central in the opener. The Lions fell to eventual state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar 4-0 in the second round.
Boyd County allowed a region-low 22 goals.
“We lost all four starters on the back line and the goalkeeper. They were all very talented players,” Price said. “Our defense held strong this year.”
Price is the All-Area Coach of the Year. His Lions feature two more All-Area players alongside Keelin: Aiden McCoy and JB Terrill.
McCoy starred in a multitude of positions and “really shored up that defense, especially in that postseason run,” per Price.
“He played everything from forward to defender this year,” Price said. “He plays center back on his travel team too, so we always knew we had Aiden we could put there, but he’s just so talented in the midfield as well.”
Terrill has been dubbed “the terminator” by his coach because “he just keeps coming.”
The senior also starred on the cross country team.
“He’ll come to a practice in the offseason and be like, ‘I just got done running eight miles.’ I’m like, ‘Oh that’s cool, I drove 10 miles to get here and I was annoyed by it, but you ran eight miles and come to practice for two hours,” Price said with a laugh.
Region runner-up Rowan County finished in a tie with Menifee County for the second best region mark at 14-4-1.
The Vikings won their 21st district championship in a row over Menifee County, and their 74 goals led the region.
Rowan County has three All-Area recipients: Chase Alderman, Blake Mullen and Aaron Smart.
Alderman averaged a goal and a half a game and finished with 24 goals and 12 assists. He had two goals and two assists in the region semifinal win over Ashland.
Mullen tallied 12 goals and 21 assists and came away averaging over an assist per match.
Smart was another scoring threat for the Vikings, leading Rowan County with 26 goals. He also had eight assists.
Ashland won last year’s region title, but fell in the semifinals to the Vikings this year.
The Tomcats are represented on the All-Area team by Drew Clark and Parker Miller.
Clark found the net at least once per outing on average, scoring 20 goals on the year. He also had six assists.
His teammate Miller was always keen on connecting with Clark, and as a result he put up 14 assists on the year. Miller was able to find the net himself eight times.
Menifee County had the second of back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2008-09 after its 14-win finish.
The Wildcats’ Dylan Adams amassed 23 goals and 20 assists and averaged over one goal and assist per match.
His teammate Jayden Cohelia was a threat, too. He had 24 goals and 10 assists.
While Menifee County had one of the more potent duos on the pitch in the 16th Region, Lawrence County had one of the best in the state.
Blake Maynard had the fourth-most goals in the state (46) and Luke Johnson was right behind him in sixth place (42).
The Bulldogs were tied for the fourth-most goals scored per game on average at 5.8, and Lawrence County won the region crown.
On their district and region tournament run, the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 15-0, including a 2-0 shutout of Prestonsburg. The Blackcats were the state’s highest-scoring team.
Trenton Adkins was a big reason for the postseason success. He had nine shutouts on the year and just 19 goals allowed. He also scored three goals and had four assists.
Lawrence County fell in the first round of the state tournament.
Rounding out the All-Area selections, Nathan Totten of Russell saw a big improvement for the Red Devils.
After scoring six goals in 12 games a year prior, Totten finished with 21 this season, averaging 1.4 per game.
East Carter’s Ashton Tiller was the only Raider to finish with double digits in goals scored on the year with 18.
The team was composed of coaches’ voting. The Daily Independent’s sports department selected the Player and Coach of the Year.
THE DAILY INDEPENDENT 2021 BOYS SOCCER ALL-AREA TEAM
Dylan Adams (Menifee County)
Trenton Adkins (Lawrence County)
Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Drew Clark (Ashland)
Jayden Cohelia (Menifee County)
Luke Johnson (Lawrence County)
Rylan Keelin (Boyd County)
Blake Maynard (Lawrence County)
Aiden McCoy (Boyd County)
Parker Miller (Ashland)
Blake Mullen (Rowan County)
Aaron Smart (Rowan County)
JB Terrill (Boyd County)
Ashton Tiller (East Carter)
Nathan Totten (Russell)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Rylan Keelin (Boyd County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Logan Price (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Maverick Boyd (Boyd County), Montanna Brashear (Bath County), Grant Chaffin (Boyd County), Sawyer Crum (Johnson Central), Carter Gibson (Boyd County), Rylie Gilliam (Greenup County), Santiago Gutierrez (Ashland), Blake Hern (Russell), Jackson Hughes (Rowan County), Riley Hutchinson (Rowan County), Brodie Knarr (Fleming County), Austin Peck (Menifee County), John-Tyler Perkins (Menifee County), Nathan Sabotchick (Russell), Owen St. John (Bath County), Bryson Stigall (Bath County), Cole Thompson (Boyd County), Christian Winter (East Carter), Amos Witter (East Carter).