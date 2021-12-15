Corbin Marshall set some high expectations for his Fleming County Panthers golf team this season. His expectations included playing as a top team in the region and competing for an Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament championship.
And the Panthers delivered in a big way, leading to Marshall earning the All-Area Coach of the Year award.
“We expected to be a top-three team in the region and we met that expectation,” Marshall said. “I knew we had four guys that could contend for individual spots in the state tournament and we ended up having two guys in the playoff and one right outside the cut. I always expect my guys to work hard and compete, and they really met that expectation this year.”
But Marshall explained the path to the top was anything but smooth sailing.
“We kind of got off to a slow start this year,” Marshall said. “We had set some pretty high expectations for ourselves, and I think maybe we put a little too much pressure on ourselves to start the season. We kind of found our groove, though, and we started posting some better team scores. We played extremely well to win the EKC and we were really pleased with our third-place finish in the regional tournament.
“Overall, I think we had a very successful season. Going into the year, we thought we were a top three team in the region and I think we proved that.”
Marshall said the EKC championship was somewhat unexpected, considering the struggles the program had experienced at the tournament’s host site.
“We obviously knew we were capable, but we have struggled at Hidden Cove in the past,” he said. “In the EKC finals last year, we had our worst performance of the year. To go out this year, shoot a great score and win by eight or nine strokes was a huge accomplishment for us.”
Marshall was overwhelmed with the award but was quick to direct the praise to those who worked alongside him throughout the journey.
“I have a ton of respect for the other coaches in our area, so it's a huge honor for me,” Marshall said. “To be honest, though, I think it's more a reflection of our kids than anything else. I have fantastic kids and a tremendous amount of parent support. I also have the best volunteer assistant coach around in Tony Hughes. I absolutely couldn't do this without him. He contributes so much to our kids and our program and always has my back. I can't express how much I appreciate him.”
Lewis County’s Logan Liles continued his dominance in northeastern Kentucky field and once again was named All-Area Player of the Year.
“This is the third straight year I’ve held or co-held this title,” Liles said. “It’s always special to be named Player of the Year, especially in our region. Eastern Kentucky is full of rock-solid players with our region housing many of those players, so being able to be put at the top of that list is very special.”
Liles’s senior season ended with plenty of hardware to add to an already-crowded trophy case. The Lions standout ended with four invitational wins and finished outside the top three just three times all season until State. He was the EKC East Division qualifier for the sixth consecutive season and won the EKC individual championship for the third straight year.
“From the start, I knew the season was going to be good because I opened up with a bogey-free 65 and then went 68, 68,” Liles said. “I figured I would just carry on from past years and play well in these high school tournaments. The atmosphere is so relaxed and being able to play with good golfers that are also your friends make it easy to play well.”
Liles earned high praise from Marshall as well.
“Logan is just so consistent in all parts of the game,” Marshall said. “He is sneaky long off the tee and hits a lot of fairways. His ball-striking and iron play is probably the best around. When his wedge play is dialed in, he can really go low and he's an exceptional putter. There are some really, really good players in this area. Our region was well-represented at or near the top of the All-State points standings, and Logan has consistently proven himself to be at the top of the list.”
But Marshall said one trait that separated Liles from the pack was not something he carried in his bag.
“What separates him is his attitude,” Marshall said. “He is super humble and he has a quiet confidence about his golf game. He's really laid-back and down to earth. If he's joking around and having fun out on the course, you better watch out because he might throw a low one on you.”
Much like Marshall, Liles was quick to redirect his accomplishments to those who helped him along the way.
“My dad (Lions coach John Liles) is a huge part of my success,” Liles said. “He’s always griping at me to practice even if I don’t feel like it. Sometimes he’ll even practice in our yard with me, and he doesn’t hardly play golf.”
Liles added: “Jim Draper, who was the coach before my dad took over, was extremely influential in teaching me the game and the camaraderie and integrity that came with it. He was my high school coach for the first multiple years I was on the team. Mike Kennedy, who is my neighbor, and all of my other friends who would go play golf with me just for fun are a big part of it too because they help keep the game just a game. They always helped me to never let it become something more than what it is.”
Liles has signed with Morehead State to continue his playing career with the Eagles.
2021 The Daily Independent boys golf all-area team
Connor Calhoun (Ashland)
Gunner Cassity (Russell)
Tanner Castle (Johnson Central)
Price Harris (East Carter)
Seth Hickerson (Fleming County)
Will Jones (Rowan County)
Logan Liles (Lewis County)
Titus McGlone (East Carter)
Christian Parker (Rowan County)
Jason Price (Johnson Central)
Dylan Stultz (Greenup County)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Logan Liles (Lewis County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Corbin Marshall (Fleming County)
Honorable mention: Jacob Claar (Fairview), Alex Deborde (Boyd County), Adam Hargett (Fleming County), Hunter High (Fleming County), Logan Hughes (Fleming County), Brody Kilburn (Russell), Torin Kirk (Russell), John David Montgomery (Lawrence County), Avery Sartin (Lewis County), Nathan Webb (West Carter).