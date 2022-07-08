Expectations come with the territory.
Whether that territory is a circular track or uneven, wooded terrain, Sophia Newsome takes on every challenge in stride.
The new Boyd County graduate has experienced a wealth of success during her running career. Newsome reached the pinnacle of her sport after she won the Class 2A state cross country championship at Bourbon County on Oct. 29.
Newsome stays motivated even with the brighter spotlight. Opponents are usually chasing her, but it’s the huge expectations she sets for herself that keep her charging to the finish line.
“I love knowing what’s expected of me and then going out and doing it,” Newsome said. “I think I put more expectations on myself than anyone ever does. I want to meet my own expectations that I set for myself, because I know I can do them.
“If I fall short on those expectations, I’m not going take it to heart,” she added. “I’m not going to fester on it. I will let it go. We’ll get back together and see what went wrong and what we need to fix. Then we will go back at it again. … It motivates me to do the best that I can.”
Newsome concludes a stellar running career with the Lions as The Daily Independent’s 2021-22 Tony Curnutte Memorial Female Sportsman of the Year.
Newsome leads with her positivity and perseverance. She said cross country and track competitors share a bond because of what they each endure during a meet. It’s created an atmosphere that has elevated her experience on and off the course.
“We’re all in the same boat,” Newsome said. “We’re all going through the same pain and the same struggles. Everyone is just so close. When I was in middle school, I thought I would never talk to another school. It would be just my friends and my grade. Now, I know a ton of other athletes and runners from different schools.”
Ashland cross country and assistant track and field coach Chris Bruner believes Newsome’s performance traits have made an impact on area programs.
“When you have a runner of her caliber,” Bruner said. “she makes everybody on her team better. I can tell you as an opposing coach, she makes her competition better. She’s made my girls better. At the first race of the year (in 2019), Sophia beat Bekah Howard and Bekah finished second in the state that year. It was the kick in the pants that (Bekah) needed. That’s the impact that Sophia makes.”
Confidence Boost
Newsome began running at an early age and her time was mostly comprised on the track.
Her elementary school started a cross country program during her fifth-grade year, and it was at that point where her interest in the sport took shape.
“I had been doing track before,” Newsome said, “but when cross country came around, I realized it’s not always going be in a circle. I felt like I could really do this long-term.”
She started running on the varsity team in seventh grade while still developing her running skills and competing on the middle school team.
Boyd County cross country and track coach Becca Chaney wanted her younger runners to divide their time between middle school and varsity, but after Newsome’s early success, the coaches had no choice but to allow her more time with older athletes. She was a regular top-three finisher in varsity meets as a seventh-grader.
She drew inspiration from teammates Emily and Erin Borders and Courtney Gibson. Newsome strived to reach the same success.
Newsome won races when she was younger but admitted it wasn’t until the end of her junior year where she could see those goals were attainable.
“I knew I could be successful at it,” Newsome said. “It kind of clicked for me at the race before region. I felt then if I could really buckle down, I could really make it big. My junior year was a light-bulb moment for me. If I really focus really hard, what I wanted was very possible.”
Chaney recalled a meet one year prior where Newsome was still holding back and not unleashing her full potential.
“We were at Morgan County for an EKC meet,” Chaney said. “She was just sitting back … Assistant coach at the time, David Chaffin, was asking her why she wasn’t going. Finally, she took off and won that race. Ever since then, she has gone back to that race and felt like, ‘That’s where I broke through.’”
Newsome said she wasn’t very confident in her ability at a young age. Through experience and patience, the Marshall signee feels more at ease and more determined in her running shoes.
“I knew how good I could be,” Newsome said. “I’m growing my self-confidence as a runner. It definitely played a part in how my senior year played out. It’s probably what I’m most proud of (during my high school career).
“I had never really believed that I could be a fantastic runner,” she continued. “I told my parents before that I could maybe be a 20-minute runner in the 5K. I talked to Becca and my parents more. I felt I could actually be decent at this. It has been the best part that came out of running for me.”
‘A Friendly Competitor'
Newsome’s desire to win a race is only matched by her supportive nature. Win or lose, she will always take time to offer words of encouragement to those around her.
At cross country and track meets, there are designated spots for each team to congregate, recuperate and develop strategy for an upcoming race.
Newsome is seldom without a group around her. She inspires other with her attitude as well as her ability.
“Everyone is competitive,” Newsome said. “I see myself as a friendly competitor. I don’t want to sit around all broody or just sit by myself and not talk to anyone. Sometimes I’m kind of quiet on the line because I’m preparing for the race. If you win, you win and if you don’t, you don’t. You don’t want to get too worried about how well you do. You can lose focus on how fun it is. I just want to enjoy it and then get my work done.”
Bruner has seen Newsome’s competitiveness up close. He is a former coach at Boyd County who also instructed Newsome’s mother, Sarah, during his tenure with the Lions.
“When the gun goes off at the start of the race, you can look and there is a fire in her eyes,” Bruner said. “That’s when you know you have a good one. I’ve been blessed to have those same kind of kids. You knew when Sophia was an eighth-grader that she was going to be a good one.”
Bruner said Newsome is an athlete that opponents had prepare for and find a way to match her pace.
“We use her as our key to the race,” Bruner said. “At the 2021 region track meet, Aubree Hay was our 1,600-meter runner. Sophie would not necessarily run that distance, but I told Aubree that you go with her. If she went to the concession stand, you get what she orders.”
We’ll Always Have Paris
The cross country course at Bourbon County hosted the state meet for only the second time last October.
Newsome navigated the path to finish sixth on the big stage to close out her junior year. She traveled back to Paris with a more detailed route in mind.
Newsome entered the field with several trips around the course under her belt and she knew just where to strike.
“We had never run that course before state when I was a junior,” Newsome said. “We didn’t know how it felt or where I needed to work the most. I needed to know where to be in certain spots. It was just memorizing the course. That was a big thing I learned from my junior year. We ran at Bourbon County two or three times during my senior year.”
“She knew she was in that top-five area (going into the state meet),” Chaney added. “The Bourbon County course is not many people’s favorite. The part we focused on in her brain is where she took off. She just nailed it. She did what we talked about. … She didn’t have anything to think about from that point. It’s where she won the race.”
Newsome grabbed a lead and created separation from the field. She had just 1,000 meters between her and a state title when the moment started to envelop her.
“I couldn’t even comprehend what was happening,” Newsome said. ‘We’ve been talking about it for months. There was a great possibility that I could win when I got the lead in the second part of the race. My eyes got big. I wanted to maintain this pace and not freak myself out that I’m in first. I remained calm and focused on what Becca and I had planned. I just trusted myself and I just kind of ran with it.”
Dreams of winning a state title didn’t enter Newsome’s mind until a friend and fellow runner achieved a runner-up finish at State. It made her a believer.
Newsome claimed the 11th girls state title by a northeastern Kentucky runner and the first crown at Boyd County since 1987.
“When Bekah Howard placed second at State,” Newsome said, “I knew her, and I ran with her. When I saw her do that, I felt like I could do it, too. I think every runner wants to be a state champion. It was a dream that turned into a possibility and then became reality.”
Staying On Track
Newsome is a five-time All-Area member in cross country and took home Runner of the Year honors the last two seasons.
She was selected to the All-Area track and field team in consecutive campaigns and was named Athlete of the Year in 2022. Newsome placed second in the 800 meters at the state meet last season. She added to the workload this past year, adding the 400 meters to her resume, and finished second in that event on the big stage on June 3.
“I’m very proud of this track season,” Newsome said. “I added new events this year, which was a very hard thing to do. I’m very glad that I did it. My track times were really good. I had a PR in almost every race. I’m proud of what I accomplished.”
Newsome will run cross country and track for the Thundering Herd. Marshall coach Jeff Small, who has been at the helm of the running program since 1995, gave Newsome a plan to follow over the summer, so she can arrive on campus prepared for the next level.
Newsome said the mindset and preparation differ between cross country and track. Cross country has a more calming and solitary effect. Each one requires an attention to detail.
“With cross country, you have to be more focused mentally,” Newsome said. “It’s a longer distance and every course is different. I give myself more pep talks. I give myself more of a recovery time to relax and enjoy it. With track, it’s a shorter distance, so I really focus more on my training and controlling a specific workout that I need for that event.”
Newsome leaves an indelible impact on the Boyd County program and a sport she loves so much. Chaney said other coaches have commended Newsome on her talent and sportsmanship and to Chaney, “that speaks volumes.”
But the incoming Marshall freshman wants it to be less on the accolades and more on how she embraced competition.
“Now matter what you’ve done, whether you are a state champion or make all these huge accomplishments,” Newsome said, “we still have to be kind to people. You want to be a mentor. You want people to look up to you. I want to be a good runner and I want to be a good person.”
Past Tony Curnutte Memorial Sportsmen of the Year
Year Honoree
2020-21 Athletes, coaches and administrators of the COVID-19 era
2019-20 (male) Jason Mays (Ashland)
2019-20 (female) Olivia Hensley (Boyd County)
2018-19 (male) Noah West (Lawrence County)
2018-19 (female) Savannah Wheeler (Boyd County)
2017-18 (male) Blake Gamble (Johnson Central)
2017-18 (female) Montana Fouts (East Carter)
2016-17 (male) Geordon Blanton (Johnson Central)
2016-17 (female) Sara Hieneman (Russell)
2015-16 (male) Braden Brown (West Carter)
2015-16 (female) Destiny Goins (Boyd County)
2014-15 (male) Connor Messer (Raceland)
2014-15 (female) Megan Hensley (Ashland)
2013-14 Taylor Wheeler (Boyd County)
2012-13 Logan Salow (Ashland)
2011-12 J.J. Jude (Johnson Central)
2010-11 Chandler Shepherd (Lawrence County)
2009-10 Stephen Metcalf (Ashland)
2008-09 Tyler Boyles (Raceland)
2007-08 Randy Keeton (Lawrence County)
2006-07 Jeremy Sheffey (Boyd County)
2005-06 Julie Ditty (Russell)
2004-05 Ivan McGlone (Russell)
2003-04 Brandon Webb (Ashland)
2002-03 Megen Gearhart (West Carter)
2001-02 Arliss Beach (Ashland)
2000-01 John “Hop” Brown (West Carter)