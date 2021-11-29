Haven Ford, twin sisters Katie and Kandace Chandler and Hailey Rose wanted to be physically stronger this season.
The quartet of Rowan County girls found a way in September – they joined the Viking boys for open-gym, full-contact pickup games. They hope the workouts will help the Viking girls better last season’s 12-8 record.
“I enjoyed it,” Ford said of the games. “Just playing with boys in general, they always push you harder. … It’s always fun in the hallways afterward; the guys talk smack, we talk smack back and forth.”
Coach Matt Stokes said boys coach Shawn Thacker and assistant Andrew Zaheri suggested the two-gender workouts.
“They actually called and asked me,” Stokes said. “I’m like, that would be awesome, because we couldn’t do stuff after school. We just didn’t have enough bodies to do stuff like the boys were able to do.”
Sometimes Katie Chandler and Rose would tell Stokes about the boys blocking their shots.
“I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t they block you?’” Stokes said. “‘If you’re going to shoot it where they can block you, I’d block you, too. So, you’ve got to learn to adjust your game,’ and I think they did.”
And when Ford, the Chandlers or Rose scored?
“If any one of the girls made a shot, everybody – not just the girls – would throw shade on whoever we got the shot on,” Kandace Chandler said. “Even the coaches.”
Stokes said it also helped simply having access to the weight room.
“We couldn’t use it because of all the COVID protocols (in 2020),” Stokes said. “So our girls are in the weight room a lot.”
Between pumping iron, contests with the Viking boys, playing AAU ball with Kentucky Premier against taller players and skipping soccer this year, Ford felt she was in good shape. She’s also learning to better trust her jump shot.
“You’ve got to trust that floater, that mid-range game,” Ford said. “Just trusting that and staying confident with my 3.”
Ford averaged 23.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 5.1 steals a game last year – good enough numbers to earn Herald-Leader and Courier Journal first-team All-State honors. She said the accolades have never been a burden.
“I actually enjoy it,” Ford said. “It’s just, like, any time I can share my experiences with people and what I go through and what it takes to get there, I enjoy every bit of it. I’m a very humble player.”
Stokes said Ford’s defense – especially preventing baseline drives and on-ball matchups – has greatly improved.
“If she knows there’s something that’s going to hold her back, she’s going to fix it and get better at it,” Stokes said.
Rose averaged 11.9 points and 2.9 rebounds last year. Katie Chandler averaged 9.3 and 3.9, and Kandace – older than Katie by a minute – chipped in with 2.7 and 1.8.
“I think my role’s going to be a little bit different with trying to run the point guard for some plays,” Kandace Chandler said. “I think quite a few of us are going to have to learn how to play post or just be in that position.”