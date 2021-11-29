Shawn Thacker rewatched much of last March’s 16th Region Tournament final a few weeks ago.
Ashland still eliminated Thacker’s Rowan County Vikings, 62-58 in overtime, at Morehead State University’s Johnson Arena. As Thacker watched now-former Vikings Mason Moore and Nathan Goodpaster score 16 points apiece, he contemplated something for maybe the 4,906th time – he will not have Moore, Goodpaster or six other seniors back, as well as then-junior Robby Todd from 2021’s 15-4 squad.
Fast forward to Oct. 28 – Thacker was at his computer, typing and printing that day’s practice schedule and depth chart. He was asked about the 2021-22 season.
“It’ll be a rebuild, retool, whatever term you want to use, to a large degree for multiple reasons,” Thacker said. “No. 1, a lot of the kids we have in the gym now weren’t even in the gym practicing with those (2021) guys.
“This will be the youngest team I have ever coached, varsity-level basketball, in 23 years.”
COVID-19 protocols were maybe the main reason. Last year, the junior varsity and freshman teams worked out separately.
Forward Chase Alderman and guards Cody Collins and Caleb Lucas are the only seniors.
“We’ve got kids who have skills,” Thacker said. “We’ve got Chase and we’ve got Cody, who have experience and have varsity bodies. After that, we’re lacking in experience and varsity bodies … big, strong athletic.”
When practice opened Oct. 15, Thacker was, well, dissatisfied.
“The first few days of practice didn’t go well,” he said. “We didn’t like our effort, our attention to detail, being able to keep a young group on track, focused.
“One of the first things we had to do is take a look at … what’s wrong with the product we’re getting right now? Is there something I can do in how we organize our practice that would make things better?”
The solution: focus almost exclusively on team and individual fundamentals.
“Defensively right now, we’re just working right now on keeping somebody in front of us,” Thacker said. “We weren’t at a great place with team defense at all. It starts with individuals being able to guard their own yard and do those kinds of things.”
Rowan County also tried doing conditioning drills immediately after stretching at the beginning of practice rather than at the end. Thacker said that’s because he doesn’t want players to lose focus and energy.
After two weeks, Thacker saw progress.
“Our energy level and our desire to get there is definitely growing,” he said.
Alderman averaged 9.1 points and 7.9 rebounds a game last year. Thacker is so astounded Alderman’s as good at soccer, football and baseball as basketball, he playfully considers him a high school version of 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, who ran track and played baseball and football.
“Chase knows like Bo knows,” Thacker said. “He can jump in the pool this winter and be a state-qualifying swimmer.”
Doing so much is how Alderman likes it.
“I don’t really ever have an offseason,” he said.
Collins averaged 3.1 points a game last year.
“Big, strong kid, capable of knocking down 3s,” Thacker said.
Juniors Braiden Hammonds and Zach Watson, sophomores Dashawn Watson and Colby Wilburn and freshmen Jayson Ingles and Weston Maxey should compete for starting spots.
“We definitely understand what’s in front of us,” Thacker said. “This is going to be a process. We can’t hurry it; it’s going to take time.”