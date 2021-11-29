When Paintsville coach Les Trimble submitted the Tigers’ roster to The Daily Independent for the preview tab, there were not many changes he had to make from the year prior.
Paintsville lost two seniors, but that combo appeared in just 15 and 11 of the team’s 26 games, respectively.
Paintsville would return all five starters had it not been for Chloe Hannah transferring to Pike County Central.
Still, even with Hannah leaving, the Tigers could bring back six of their top seven scorers from last year.
This year’s Paintsville team will feature just one senior. The Tigers may be young, but they don’t lack experience or numbers.
“We feel like we’ve got a great mix of young players,” Trimble said. “We’re starting two sophomores and we’ll play a seventh-grader and a couple juniors.”
The team’s lone senior is Ava Hyden. The fourth-year starter is one of the most tenacious players in the area.
“She led the region in charges (taken) last year. She’s just that kind of player,” Trimble said. “She’s not a real big kid, but she just goes and she gets balls and she’s on the floor. She’s taking charges.
“She really makes us go as far as just effort and her hard-nosed attitude,” Trimble said. “This is my 32nd year coaching, and she’s probably one of my favorites as far as the effort she gives.”
Last year’s leading scorer Emilea Preece (14.2 points per game) can score in a variety of ways: she had 94 made two-pointers, 27 3s, and 86 free throws a season ago.
Point guard roles will be primarily split between sophomore Leandra Curnutte and junior Camryn Helton.
“Either one can do it, so it’s kind of whoever gets it, go with it,” Trimble said. “Those two will be our starting guards.”
Trimble said the other starter is undecided, but he likes the future that seventh-grader Kylie Kinner has.
Trimble said Kinner is almost six feet tall and “plays guard and shoots the 3 real well. She’s long.”
Junior Kali Mulcahy is “another player battling for that starting position.”
“We feel like we’ve got great options there for that fifth starter,” Trimble said.
Freshman Abby Maynard has also shown flashes.
“She’s battling for that position as well,” Trimble said, adding that she was a “very skilled, talented player.”
While the Paintsville roster may not be littered with juniors and seniors, Trimble feels his team is not low on experience.
“We have a lot of experienced players,” he said. “Now whether that equals wins, you never know, but we hope it does.”
The Tigers made the 15th Region Tournament for the first time since Trimble guided Paintsville to a State appearance in his debut season leading the program in 2017.
Paintsville will look to improve on the offensive side of the floor. Its 1,204 total points last year was the fourth-lowest total in the 15th Region.
Last year, Paintsville finished 14-11, going 11-9 against region opponents and 4-4 against the district. The Tigers fell to Pikeville, the eventual region tournament champion, in the first round of the region tournament.
Paintsville wants to emulate the Panthers’ mental toughness, Trimble said.
“With the experience we have, I feel like we have a great opportunity to be district champs this year,” Trimble said. “That’s what we’re wanting; that’s what we’re shooting for.
“Paintsville has never won the district in girls basketball, if you can believe that.”