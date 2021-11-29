When a coach and a team reach the state tournament, it often changes the mindset and overall goal of a program.
That group goes from contemplating how to make it to Rupp Arena to focusing on how to win at the storied venue.
The “first time” becomes “next time.” Winning becomes an expectation once you’ve gotten a taste for what it’s like to play at the highest level.
Paintsville coach Landon Slone has had the chance to experience that first hand as he prepares for this new campaign.
The Tigers finished 15-9 last year but edged out Johnson Central 48-46 in overtime to win the 15th Region Tournament. It was their first return to Rupp since 2008, and the first trip to that stage under Slone.
“That’s been our goal since we took over,” Slone said. “This is our sixth season coming in with the same staff and we’ve had really good players in those six seasons.
“We’ve preached and we’ve talked about past teams that have played in the state tournament and kind of the bar that they would set in a new era, and so we were ecstatic about making it.”
Seeing that the goal is attainable has furthered the itch to find a way back.
“We’d like to get back and obviously win a game or two down there, but I think just making it that gave them the hungriness to try to get back,” Slone said. “We’re excited, the last two weeks have been great practices and our conditioning is coming along.”
Perhaps the best news for Paintsville came when point guard Braxton Tharp reclassified due to Senate Bill 128 to gain another year of eligibility.
He averaged 12.6 points a night, second-highest on the team, as well as 4.7 rebounds, but Slone says his comfort within the system is his best trait.
Leading scorer Colby Fugate is hoping to build on a junior season that saw him net 21 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.
“He’s worked really hard this offseason on his strength in the weight room,” Slone said. “He’s got a lot of skill work in, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do as a senior.”
Senior Baron Ratliff brings “a lot of good things in the locker room” for his Tigers.
“He’s a hard worker in practice, he’s a great rebounder and really developed as a good defender last year for us and his offense game just keeps improving,” Slone said.
Connor Fugate is also back. The Kentucky baseball pledge was much appreciated by his basketball coach.
“I thought he was the X-factor on our team last year as far as making the Sweet Sixteen run,” Slone said. “The main thing that he does is he’s a great rebounder, and as the season progressed he became a really good scorer as well.”
Connor Fugate had 11 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds an outing on average last year.
In summer practices, several Paintsville players earned their stripes, including sophomore guard Ethan Ward.
“He got in a few games on varsity as a freshman,” Slone said. “He’s put on a few good pounds in the weight room, and his shot has developed.”
The Tigers also have a number of younger talents trying for playing time.
Sophomore Bryce McDonald is one such player, along with freshman Jase Kinner.
Slone likes what Kinner has to offer, citing a big shot Kinner made during the region tournament run.
“He’s worked as hard as anyone in our program, and we’re really excited about what he’s going to be able to do for us,” Slone said. “Rebounds it well. He’s really physically strong for a freshman.”
Seventh-grader Brock Woods brings a unique size and build despite his age.
“I think you’ll hear a lot about him the next few years,” Slone said. “He’s 13 years old and he’s 6-foot-6. So we’re excited about him and where he’s at as a seventh-grader, he’s got a lot of potential.”
Lastly, Brayden Branham hasn’t played much, but that has not kept him from showing his coach something.
“He’s really surprised me where he’s at,” Slone said. “That’s another point guard that you can add in there that could eventually help us down the road.”