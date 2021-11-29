Compiling an 18-12 record was pretty good.
Doing it with seven players was maybe more impressive.
Rose Hill Christian’s girls turned in the aforementioned record a season ago – the best since the 2005-06 Royals finished 27-8, won the 16th Region Tournament and reached the state final.
Second-year coach Nick Karle said the Royals also did something defending state champion Sacred Heart cannot claim.
“We were the only team in the state to play (29) regular-season games with the COVID situation with only seven girls,” he said. “For the most part, we were injury-free last year. I just give all the credit to God for keeping us healthy and allowing us to play so many games.”
Karle’s daughter, eighth-grader Gabby Karle, was sure others noticed.
“A lot of people I’ve talked to – people from bigger schools – say we’re pretty good,” she said.
Coach Karle said what you saw last year – a 6-7 mark in the region and 2-3 in the 64th District – was the result of revamping team attitudes. He called last year a successful season despite falling to Ashland in the district semifinals.
“The girls never experienced the culture I brought, never experienced the competition that we played,” he said.
The 2021-22 campaign will be Rose Hill’s second example of doing more with less. There are only seven Royals on the roster, with Bellamee Sparks as the lone senior. You could understand Karle being at least mildly annoyed about not having more players join the team – and not only because two of the Rose Hill boys, Christian Blevins and Collin Willburn, chip in to play in scrimmages.
“To do what we did last year, to go 18-12 with seven players … four of the girls have never played varsity basketball before,” Nick Karle said. “To go 18-12 and (have) no one transfer in, that’s very frustrating. We got just one transfer coming in, and that was (freshman) Aaliyah Ray from Boyd County.”
At 15.3 points and 11.7 rebounds a game last year, Sparks is the leading returning scorer.
“She’s been a great leader,” Karle said. “She’s really, really bought into my program, my culture, my mentality; we work one-on-one quite often at night.”
Sparks is taking on a new role – being the leader who dishes out tough love.
“Last year I passed the ball a lot and made transition layups,” she said. “But this year, it’s my job to be in charge of if we’re playing defense right, if we’re rebounding, if we’re giving it our all or not.”
Gabby Karle (10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds) was Rose Hill’s second leading scorer and rebounder. Like Sparks, she’s embracing new responsibilities.
“Last year, I was more like the point guard-type pass defender,” she said. “This time, I’m more of a scorer as well.”
Eighth-grader Nessa Wright, who missed nine games last year with an injury, is expected to be out to begin this year with an ankle injury. The rest of the roster: sophomores Baylee Stephens (5.3 points a game) and Isabel Hensley and freshman Avary Newell.
Rose Hill opens the season at Ashland, and the Royals are in two West Virginia early-season showcases – the BJM Keyplayer Shootout Dec. 3-4 in Tolsia and the Wayne Classic Dec. 11 – plus the annual 16th Region All “A” Classic Jan. 8-14 at West Carter.
One thing you should not do: bring Nick Karle any reasons for not following the Royals.
“We were constantly in the newspaper for our success,” he said. “We broadcast our games on Facebook Live … As far as people not knowing what we did last year, I believe everybody should know.”