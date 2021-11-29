Chase Pennington’s calves were burning on Oct. 15.
“It wasn’t too long until I got in shape,” Rose Hill Christian’s senior guard said.
Rose Hill thus survived its first day of practice sprints – the first step in erasing the memory of last year’s 7-20 struggle.
“It wasn’t that bad,” senior Noah Daniel said of the October start. “I hadn’t run like that in a while because I haven’t played basketball since eighth grade.”
Whatever happens, the Royals will do it with a new coach. Charlie Wilcoxen, 23, replaces Johnny Bush.
Wilcoxen, who was an offensive lineman at KCU, has a somnolent nickname you wouldn’t think fits on a basketball court – “Sleepy.”
“One of the upperclassmen on the football team gave me that one,” he said. “It’s just because my eyes, if you look at me, I always look tired. My eyes always get dried out real easy, so they’ll always look tired and sleepy.”
When you have just 40 students in grades 9-12 (according to the KHSAA website), playing more than one sport at Rose Hill – and doing more than one activity – is practically de rigueur.
Six Royals — Allan Boss, Christian Blevins, Jeremy Crawford, Cody Hensley and brothers Chase and Luke Pennington — play baseball. The Penningtons play tennis and golf along with Daniel and Crawford.
Daniel also plays piano. He said David Graham’s “In Moments Like These” from 1980 is his favorite, but he can play any Christian melody “as long as I’ve heard the song before.”
Rose Hill has no one taller than the 6-foot Crawford. Which means the Royals will run from the concession stand – a strategy Wilcoxen learned from former Greenup County and Bath County coach Jim Hicks and current KCU bench boss Akeem Scott.
“If we can make it a track meet a little bit, we’re going to,” Wilcoxen said.
Rose Hill will have to find some offense in a hurry. Three of last year’s top four scorers – Stacey Jackson, Luke Larsen and Tate Akers – are not on this year’s roster. They accounted for just over 44 of the Royals’ 58.1 points and 11.3 of 25.8 rebounds a game last year.
Good thing Chase Pennington is back — his 8.6 points and seven rebounds a game are tops among the returnees. “And he’s also the senior who’s been playing the most over his career. I’m expecting him to be a leader for me,” Wilcoxen said.
“I’ve been driving the paint a lot more, getting in the paint more, shooting more inside shots than 3s,” Pennington said. “I have been working on my 3 game, too.
“I want to hit 1,000 points for me, personally (he has 476 through four seasons). I think I’m going to have to step it up a lot more.”
Daniel stands 5-11. He’ll be the center because he weighs around 230 pounds.
“I wasn’t that competitive in eighth grade,” Daniel said. “I was interested in other things, like music. But then, I just decided one day I wanted to play again.”
Crawford, the third senior, returned to basketball two seasons ago. “It’s been kind of nice getting back in, feeling a sense of family with the team,” he said.
Wilcoxen said Crawford’s primary job is keeping big men off the boards.
“He’s a faster big, and he can jump pretty well,” Wilcoxen said.
Junior Benton Rucker and sophomore Collin Wilburn complete the roster.
Of course, Rose Hill would like a winning season. Daniel, meanwhile, wants a little more.
“Everybody’s having fun,” he said. “That’s what the game is about.”