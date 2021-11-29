"We’re gonna continue to push the pace and try to make everybody else catch up with us,” Mandy Layne said on Nov. 8.
Russell’s coach was talking about the Red Devils’ style of play, but the quote would have fit fine in a bigger context.
Everyone else is trying to catch up with the two-time defending 16th Region Tournament champions, and Russell is still pushing to try to prevent that.
To that end, the Red Devils return their entire starting backcourt — star sophomore point guard Shaelyn Steele, who averaged 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and junior Jenna Adkins (8.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and sophomore Bella Quinn (5.7 ppg).
Hence Layne’s comment about trying “to go as fast as we can for as long as we can.” That will also compensate, Russell hopes, for a lack of height. The tallest Red Devil, sophomore Hannah Sanders, is listed at 5-foot-10.
Sanders will share time in the interior with senior Campbell Jachimczuk and junior defensive specialist Josie Atkins. Layne said the coaching staff has discussed starting a different two of those three on any given night based on matchups. But she anticipates all three will contribute by hitting shots, playing defense and rebounding.
Eighth-graders Gabby Oborne and Kennedy Darnell, who each played in at least 12 games last year, are state-class guards for their age, Layne said. “They’ll play right into our fast-paced style,” she said.
Sophomore Lili Smith will provide post minutes off the bench and “is big, strong, physical, and you know she’s a big-time competitor,” Layne said. Sophomore Courtney Fitzpatrick will chip in too.
Eight Red Devils are back who saw floor time in double-digit outings on last year’s team that won the region for the second straight year and actually got to play at Rupp Arena that time. The 2020 region titlests missed out on that opportunity because of COVID-19.
“The major benefit, I thought, was to get rewarded from the year before, of not being able to get there,” Layne said. “But you also get the reward of seeing what the end looks like. I think there’s lulls during the season, and I think that that’s a way to keep them motivated and keep them going, because of what a great experience that was for them. Every kid wants to experience that every year.”
Russell wouldn’t mind bringing home some more hardware the next time, either.
“Before, it was like, ‘Oh, you get to the state tournament, wooo!’” Layne said. “And now, we want to get to the state tournament and we want to compete and we want to win some games, possibly win it all. That’s where we are right now with the program.”