Greenup County coach Steve Barker is still relatively new to this half of the state, but he quickly grasped the message from Musketeers fans.
They want a product on the floor of which they can be proud again.
Barker aspires to assemble just that, but he knows it may take time to get back to the days when Greenup County was an annual force in the 16th Region.
Barker’s first year in Lloyd started off decent, with three wins in the initial seven games. It closed with the Musketeers dropping 13 of their final 15 contests. They eclipsed the 60-point mark only once during that span.
Everybody is back, though, and Barker views that as good news.
Throw in a valuable senior addition, and his optimism is even higher.
“After the season last year, none of them were satisfied,” Barker said. “It was difficult on the coaching staff, fans and players. The year prior, they won (21) games, but it ended really badly with a suspension and all that. … It’s time for some good things to start happening.”
Barker is already noticing a refreshed attitude. He said the Musketeers have been “upbeat” and “spirited” as they’ve “really gotten after each other” in preseason intrasquad scrimmages.
The roster is loaded with seniors, including one who didn’t suit up last year. Known for his baseball skills, Cameron Carroll may prove to be a valuable guard for Barker’s bunch.
“I saw him last year in some PE classes, and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t you try out?’ He would shrug his shoulders,” Barker said, “but he’s been a real pleasant surprise.”
Carroll, Boone Gibson and Jonah Gibson account for half of the senior group. They’ll all handle tasks in the backcourt. Boone Gibson ran the point for much of last season. According to Barker, he and Carroll may share duties at the 1-spot.
Anchoring the front court are seniors Trenton Hannah and Logan Bays (6-foot-4, 175 pounds). Hannah is listed at 6-5, 255.
“He may be the biggest post in the region,” Barker said of Hannah. “We’re trying to get him to use that body and create some havoc on the block.”
Regarding Bays, Barker said he’s athletic and has brought “a lot of energy” this preseason.
Junior Carson Wireman and sophomore Beau Barker, the coach’s son, ranked fourth and third, respectively, behind Hannah and Boone Gibson in the scoring category in 2021. Barker posted 8.6 points a game and Wireman 8-even.
“We’re looking for both of them to step up and get into double digits,” Steve Barker said.
Barker expects Eli Adkins, Ethan Blevins and Brady Howard to be contributors as well.
After a couple of decades coaching in college and a dozen years in leading Kentucky high school basketball teams, Barker is aware of what ingredients make a winning program.
He’d love to create the depth his 2018 Third Region championship Apollo crew possessed.
“The better teams I’ve had — like when I was coaching at Apollo in 2018 — we had a backup point, a backup shooter, a backup post. … That’s what I’m trying to do here. It is feasible.”
Barker calls the 63rd District “maybe the best” in the region. The Musketeers will have six games under their belts prior to their first district tilt — a Dec. 17 date at Raceland.