After an 0-6 start and seven straight COVID-19 cancellations, Greenup County’s girls finally gave Paul Miller his first varsity coaching victory in 2021.
The Musketeers won 10 of their final 18 regular season games prior to dropping a competitive 63rd District Tournament duel with Lewis County, 55-45.
A satisfactory finish instilled self-belief, Miller said.
“Year 2, I can see a confidence they have,” Miller said. “They see what it takes to win. It’s rolling up your sleeves and doing the right things. … They’re hungry for a successful year.”
Miller hopes to see a strong summer translate into a winning winter. His squad went 22-7 during summer break after 10 Musketeers suited up for AAU teams this past spring — something Miller has been pushing.
The second-year Musketeers coach said he and the girls have some lofty goals for 2021-22, including a win total — but he’s keeping that number in the locker room.
“I’ll just say this: We really want to have a winning record,” Miller said. Greenup County hasn’t achieved that since 2010-11, when it went 17-8.
Six-foot junior Rachel Bush is the top returning scorer (12.5 points per game in 2021) and rebounder (8.9 RPG). She sank an eye-popping 94.5% of free-throw attempts (69 of 73).
“Rachel’s a college player,” Miller said. “ I always try to make her understand how good she is.”
Bush is “turning the corner” on having faith in herself, Miller said. The coach said her versatility creates the possibility of playing any of the five positions on the floor.
Seniors Emma Frazier and Taylor “Tay” Gammon will be leaders, too, according to Miller. Frazier, a point guard, “is a quiet leader,” he said, but “she’s gone to a different gear.”
At just 5-3, Gammon is “the bulldog of our defense,” Miller said.
Emily Maynard ranked second to Bush in points per game, with 10.2 a contest, in ’21. The junior is the program’s “strongest kid,” according to her coach. “She lit up the weight room.”
At 5-11, Maynard joins Bush in having the capability of handling just about any spot.
The height doesn’t stop at Bush and Maynard. Sophomore Kennedy Taylor stands at about 6-1, Miller said.
“She has good hands and really anchors that middle,” Miller said.
More expected contributors include eighth-grader Kennedy Spencer, 5-8 sophomore Katie Shaffer, eighth-grader Dharia Crum, sophomore Mikenzie Boltz and freshman Shelby McCormick. Spencer poured in 35-plus points three separate times during middle school season, according to Miller.
The Musketeers possess size and strength, but they lack in speed, Miller acknowledged. They’ll fare better if they can get into their halfcourt sets.
“Our backcourt has gotta be able to not turn the ball over,” Miller said. “If we get it to the other side of the floor, we’ll be in good shape.”
Miller has added a new assistant this year. Song Khounlavong, who used to coach with Miller on the AAU circuit, joined the staff.