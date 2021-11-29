A basketball coach’s work between Oct. 15 and April is rarely done, for one reason or another. The task at hand for Jay Fite on one Monday evening in early November was serving as the public-address announcer to introduce the starting lineups for an elementary tournament in the Jungle.
If that had little to do with making sure Lewis County’s varsity is ready to go when it’s Fite’s team’s turn to take the floor, he doesn’t have to worry about that as much as usual. All five Lions starters return from the team that went 14-5 last season but was left wanting more after consecutive losses to end it.
“First time we’ve ever had five (starters) returning,” Fite said. “It makes things go smoother in practice. They’re able to help the younger ones and keep things rolling. They know the way that things work. That’s definitely a plus.”
Junior Sarah Paige Weddington and senior Cheyenne D’Souza form one of the region’s top interior duos. Weddington averaged 13.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season, and D’Souza added 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds an outing. Both shot 50.3% from the field.
“They’ve learned how to feed off of each other,” Fite said. “They’ve learned the right times to sit down and the right time to make the dive, the right time to set the pick-and-roll or the pick-and-pop.”
Junior Liv Campbell is a third-year starter at point guard. She netted 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last year and converted 85.7% of her free throws. Fite said Campbell is consistently in the weight room at 6 a.m. in the interest of building on that.
“She’s looking for her perimeter shot and she’s making it with accuracy. That’s big for us,” Fite said. “She’s learned how to run the team and now she knows what’s going on, and that makes life a lot easier.”
Senior Alanna Puente pitched in 7.4 ppg last season and grew into the Lions’ best defender and their best shooter, Fite said. Puente is developing a driving game, as is sophomore Maddie Johnson, who added 5.7 ppg in 2021.
Fite credited Johnson’s learning and listening abilities, in addition to increased strength, and she may play some point guard to give Campbell relief from that responsibility.
“She’s gone from a little kid at the beginning of last year,” Fite said of Johnson, pausing to crack a grin, “to where she looks like she belongs out there for sure physically.”
Freshman Carriann Highfield played in 12 games last season. Lewis County anticipates she will help defensively, and she is improving offensively with tutelage from D’Souza and Weddington.
Athletic incoming freshmen Kaitlynn Arnold and Katlyn Gilbert may also see “significant” minutes, Fite said.
Gilbert provides a perimeter shot and both can handle the ball, according to the coach. Getting them accustomed to varsity speed is the next order of business, Fite said.
As much positivity as a 14-3 start to the season engendered, the Lions’ ending was significant going forward, Fite said, in that Lewis County’s 64-30 loss to Russell in the 63rd District Tournament final exposed an area the Lions must address.
“We were not strong mentally, and that was a good indicator of it,” Fite said. “We had a great record coming into that, we played pretty tough all year long, but we rolled over in the district tournament, within the first couple minutes of the game. We absolutely rolled over, and they know that that’s not who we are and they know that that’s not gonna be acceptable.
“Winning that game last year would’ve been icing on the top of a great season, but moving forward to this year, I think it was a good thing for us to see, if we do that, we have no shot. But with some growth, some maturity, we’re gonna be a different team.”