If Scott Tackett feels like Lewis County is a little behind this preseason, with 11 Lions pulling double-duty on the school’s first team to make the football playoffs in eight years, he felt the same way last winter — if not more so — and that turned out pretty well.
After all, the only thing Lewis County lost between Feb. 24 and March 21 was a blind draw.
The Lions were 8-8 after a 58-57 loss to Bishop Brossart on Feb. 23, 2021. Then Lewis County won its next six games, the last of which was an overtime decision over Raceland in the 63rd District Tournament final.
The Lions’ run coincided with finally finding a flow offensively after a series of COVID-19-related starts and stops in their first season under Tackett, he surmised.
This preseason has felt similar — “I still feel like I’m behind the 8-ball,” Tackett said Nov. 1 — but having a pair of double-digit-scoring guards and a budding big man back is a good place to start.
Senior Logan Liles is the Lions’ returning leading scorer (15.4 ppg) and rebounder (4.6 rpg) and was the 16th Region’s top high-volume perimeter threat last year (42.7%, making 50 of 117 3-pointers).
Junior Trey Gerike netted 12.2 points and 4.3 boards an outing and made 43.4% of his shots (95 for 219) last season.
Gerike will be Lewis County’s primary point guard and Liles will be the shooting guard, though Liles will take turns at the “1” as well, Tackett said.
“Trey’s got enough wiggle and savvy, as far as changing speeds, to get some things done and make some folks better,” Tackett said.
Both guards are among a host of Lions who have gotten stronger. Gerike is perhaps the most notable: at the District Combine in Maysville last summer, Gerike couldn’t bench-press 135 pounds once, Tackett said, but he has progressed to maxing at about 175 pounds.
Liles has put in similar work in the weight room. “He looks different, you can tell,” Tackett said.
Post player Drew Noble played in all 23 games last season as an eighth-grader and has improved his quickness and strength, Tackett said.
“If we can keep him healthy and out of foul trouble,” the coach said of Noble, “he’s a guy that other folks are gonna have to game-plan for.”
Tackett said Lewis County needs that trio to produce, but the Lions have options after that.
Junior Kaden Box has “kinda separated himself at the ‘3,’” Tackett said, and “the ‘4’ spot is the most up for grabs.”
Austin Howard, in his second junior year thanks to Senate Bill 128, is out for hoops and the “strongest kid in the building, probably,” Tackett said.
Freshman Kyran Ferguson, junior Andrew Collins and senior Ethan Sizemore are also in the mix at forward. All three bring strength and shooting ability, Tackett said.
And senior Josef Blankenship “can knock down shots and his IQ is really high,” the coach added.
Nine Lions played in at least 16 games last season, including Liles, Noble, Gerike and Sizemore among returnees, and Lewis County hopes for a similar rotation this year.
“We’re looking to play seven or eight kids early and maybe improve upon that,” Tackett said, “develop some depth as well.”
With much of that group young and/or new to the varsity level, Lewis County assembled a schedule that includes out-of-region bouts with Paintsville, Scott County, Lawrence County and Mason County, in addition to the typical opener with Ashland.
“I hate to sound like John Calipari, but I may have overscheduled this year,” Tackett cracked. “I felt like that was important for us because of our inexperience. I thought that would speed up our maturation process.
“I’m not interested in scheduling a bunch of wins. I’m trying to win district and regional championships.”