Bill Bradley has spent most of his life on a basketball court. It was there over the summer that something felt different.
The veteran coach has decided that his 42nd season will be his last and will hand over the reins once the 2021-22 campaign is over.
“I can just tell that it’s time,” Bradley said. “I’m really close with Mikayla (Martin), Casey (Wallenfelsz) and the rest of the seniors. We don’t have any juniors, so whoever comes in can get their program going. It just kind of hit me.
“I definitely want to go through this year with Mikayla,” he added. “We have been through a lot together, especially with her injury. We want to go out strong. We have a team that could win the region. The girls will go out and play. I’m really going to enjoy this year. It is the right time to go out for me.”
Martin can celebrate alongside her coach after fully rehabilitating her injured knee that kept out of the Kittens’ first 13 games last year. Ashland enters the season will experience and a determined Martin, who wants to make the most of her final season. Bradley said she is in the best physical shape of her high school career.
“Mikayla is definitely leading the pack,” Bradley said. “She has been driven and focused. She is our captain, and she has shown the way. Everyone has another year of experience and that is huge as well.”
Ashland’s younger players got a taste of winning a region tournament game in March. Bradley said the momentum from the victory carried over into the offseason.
Khia Robinson had a great season along the front line for Ashland’s volleyball team and chose to play on a travel team to further her development in that sport, a decision Bradley and the team supported, he said. Lindsay Wallenfelsz, Ashland’s best 3-point shooter according to Bradley, decided late in the preseason to return to the team, the coach said.
The starting five is a talented quintet, but depth will be an issue. Bradley may have to alter Ashland’s style of play this season. The offensive scheme will concentrate its efforts down low.
“We won’t press as much as we would like to,” Bradley said. “Mikayla is so diverse right now. She can hit the 3 or play inside. We had a scrimmage and for four quarters she had 27 points and 12 rebounds. We know her strength lies inside. She’s the best post player in the region. She will be hard to deal with.”
Bradley said freshman guard Kenleigh Woods has worked on outside shooting and become stronger and taller in the offseason.
“She knows it’s her show now,” Bradley said. “She shared the duties with Carley Cullop last year. She is leading the team now. She had such a great soccer season and that adds to her confidence.”
Casey Wallenfelsz is more of a vocal leader now, according to her coach. The sharpshooter is one of four returning starters, along with sophomore Ella Sellars.
Sellars is the team’s leading returning scorer. She averaged 11.7 points a game and grabbed five rebounds a night.
“She’s a very hard worker,” Bradley said. “Ella is a slasher that knows how to get the rim. She is in the gym all the time and had a great travel ball season. We need her to produce for us to achieve what we want.”
Sophomore guard Jaidyn Gulley returns from a shoulder injury that sidelined her last year. Bradley said she is playing well and looks to grab the final starting sport.
Bradley referred to Asia Thomas as “one of the best athletes on the team.” Emme Rogers and eighth-grader Aryanna Gulley will each supply important minutes off the bench.