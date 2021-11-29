Jeremy Williams is no stranger to the Ironton sideline.
He coached the boys and girls’ basketball teams during a five-year stint from 2000-2005. Williams is back in the same role after he accepted the girls coaching job over the summer.
The new bench boss said his familiarity with the program and the players has resulted in a productive offseason.
“I have coached most of the girls since junior high,” Williams said, “and as an assistant the past two years. I know them pretty well. I am pleased with our progress so far. I am excited for the season.
“Having coached most of the girls already, they know how we like to play,” he added. “The transition has been relatively smooth.”
The Fighting Tigers bring back a wealth of experience and speed. Ironton was guard-oriented last season and preferred a quicker pace. The team has added some height this year, but Williams said the style of play won’t see much alteration.
“We like to push the ball in transition,” Williams said. “We like to play fast. We shoot the 3. Defensively, we tend to play man-to-man, but we will zone sometimes.”
The Tigers return all five starters from last season as they prepare to navigate a competitive Ohio Valley Conference. The numbers remain high for Ironton. The current roster consists of 17 players and only one senior.
Williams expects a poised and mature team on the court. Ironton will be led by a strong junior class.
Kirsten Williams is a returning starter who Jeremy Williams expects big things from on both ends of the court. Evan Williams is a three-year starter. She was an All-District and All-State player last year.
Isabel Morgan can score and will play big minutes for Ironton. Jeremy Williams hopes to see an increase in her point production. She is also a tremendous shooter, he said.
Teegan Carpenter is a versatile player and Mary Lackey continues to improve, according to her coach.
Sara Bowen returns from injury and once she gets fully healthy, Jeremy Williams said the junior will be a difference-maker.
Katelyn and Chasity Cecil provide instant energy off the bench. Williams also noted several freshmen that could contribute valuable minutes as they continue to gain experience.
“Peyton Deer, Emerson White and Kaegen Henderson are doing things every day that show they are ready for high school basketball,” Williams said. “We are excited about the future for them.”