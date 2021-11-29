Raceland’s roster features just one senior — and that’s only because Emma Picklesimer seized the opportunity to become a fifth-year senior.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were eligible to repeat a school year. Coach Ron Keeton said the decision was completely in Picklesimer and her parents’ court, but he’s glad she is sticking around.
Picklesimer scored 7.9 points and grabbed 7.5 rebounds per game in 2021. Keeton looks forward to seeing her production — not just in the points category — this year as the team leader.
“She’s probably at the healthiest she’s been since she came to Raceland her sophomore year (from Russell),” Keeton said.
After her junior year, Picklesimer had surgeries to repair arteries upon discovery of an unusual condition in her legs. When she returned in October 2020, she was “far from 100%,” Keeton said.
“Her best basketball is ahead of her, for sure,” Keeton said. “She’s a positive force, always encouraging to all the kids on our team. She’s a great example who persevered.”
Keeton said pacing a pack of youth will be a challenging task for Picklesimer, but “she doesn’t have to be a superwoman,” he said. “Just be that steady force.”
Siyan Hapney joins Picklesimer as the only returning starters. Hapney ranked second behind Kierston Smith in 3-pointers with 15 a year ago.
“(Hapney) brings a ton of energy, plays with a lot of passion,” Keeton said of the junior.
Hapney is a point guard option, Keeton said, but he prefers to move her to a wing spot so that she can best use her skill set.
Point choices are Emma Broughton, Naomi Maynard and Alexis Boggs.
Maynard, aka “Nim,” is a “gym rat,” Keeton said.
Broughton is “full of skills and can be an All-Area type of player,” her coach said.
Boggs has “passion and heart” and is a relentless rebounder, Keeton said.
Keeton said his guards will have to hit the glass hard, but he expects some post players to rise to the occasion as well.
Alex Stacy could shoulder some of the load in the paint, Keeton said.
Reagan Mackie isn’t exceptionally tall, but she “rebounds well for her size,” said her coach.
Sophomore Gracie Gartin is a post-type player who makes up for size differential with some crafty moves inside.
Chasity Thomas and Mikenna Lacks will log minutes, too. Both hustle and defend well, according to Raceland’s seventh-year head coach.
Raceland will early look to find consistent scoring in the absence of graduated duo Kierston Smith (16.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG) and Chloe Collins (7.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG).
“We do have a bulk of young kids, but we’ve got a good vibe with the kids around the program,” Keeton said. “Practice has been spirited. Everybody is working hard and pulling for one another.”