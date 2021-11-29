Unanimity.
The coaches in the 61st District said the same thing when asked about who the best team is – they settled on Rowan County.
“I think it has to be,” Menifee County coach Paul Ricker said.
First-year Fleming County coach Brad Cox elaborated a little more.
“(Vikings junior guard) Haven Ford is a special player,” Cox said. “Menifee has a strong inside game; I think Bath is getting better. I’m hoping it’s a competitive district this year.”
Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard returns for a second senior season.
“We didn’t lose a single player from last year’s team other than a couple kids who decided not to play,” Ricker said.
Bath County welcomes back sophomore Ashtyn Barrett and junior Kirsten Vice, who averaged 16.2 and 11.2 points a game, respectively.
Menifee County
It was easy to deduce that Woodard was a factor last season – she averaged 18.5 points and 13.6 rebounds on an 11-10 team. Ricker, however, has noticed something new this year.
“Over the summer, she just seemed different,” Ricker said. “It’s hard to explain, really; you just have to be around her as much as we are to see the difference. Her maturity level on the court, it just seems like her desire to be successful has really changed.”
Woodard said returning to Frenchburg was an easy choice – and not just because COVID-19 protocols kept her team on the sidelines for nearly three weeks.
“I feel like I wasn’t done,” she said. “I feel like we’ll be so much better this year.”
What also pleases Ricker: some new-found versatility in Woodard’s game.
“She can now score from the perimeter instead of just trying to post up under the basket all the time,” Ricker said. “We’re going to utilize her in a lot of different ways.”
The rest of Menifee County’s lineup likewise looks strong. Eighth-grader Jaycee Gevedon and sophomore Taylor Parks are the guards.
“Jaycee’s more of a halfcourt-set point guard,” Ricker said. “She shoots the 3; she might be one of the best shooters on our team. Taylor’s more of a slasher (who) pushes the ball in transition better.”
Junior Hannah Harris, freshman Shalyne Baker and sophomore Morgan Wells should vie for the other two starting spots.
Bath County
Vice and Barrett do more than score: Vice grabbed 7.8 rebounds a game, and Barrett had 5.8.
“Ashton’s our point guard, and Kirsten’s our big,” coach Mark Collier said. “Both have grown in their game this offseason.”
Makenna Day, who averaged 8.3 points last year, is the shooting guard, a good choice because she made 36.4% of her 3-point shots. “She’s our best 3-point shooter,” Collier said.
Freshman Diamond Wills is expected to be the third guard. Filling the other forward spot became a dilemma because sophomore Kaylee Crouch is gone for the season with a torn ACL.
Fleming County
Cox comes to Elizaville Road from a six-year stint at Mason County, where he compiled a 117-64 record and a sextet of 39th District championships.
As if recovering from last year’s 4-16 season wasn’t a gargantuan challenge, the Panthers must find new scorers to replace 2021 alumnae Sidney Argo, Niya Nelson and Krishani Jackson, who combined for nearly 31 points a game.
“We’re trying to change the culture one day at a time,” Cox said. “I think we’re making some good progress.”
At 6.0 points and 4.9 rebounds a game last season, senior center Micah Hinton is the leading returnee. “I think we could initiate an inside game with Micah, early and often in the ball game,” Cox said.
Cox is also relying on fellow seniors Jazmine Saunders and Mya Botkins and sophomores Sadie Price and Hannah Kelly.