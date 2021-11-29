Last season was full of challenges for Fairview, and lack of experience was at the top of the list.
Fairview returned only one player with varsity experience who averaged under five minutes per contest, leaving a season of growing pains for the Eagles. After a 5-19 finish, Eagles coach Mo Mullins looks to build from those experiences as his team enters its second season under his command.
“We had a good summer and came together as a team at camp at Transylvania University and we are looking to build on that experience,” Mullins said. “We can no longer hide behind the excuses of young and inexperienced. Our girls are going to have to cowgirl up and play with confidence and a more purposeful intent.”
Although the Eagles lost leading scorer Josey Nelson (11.3 ppg) to graduation, they return many others who spent significant minutes on the court. Junior Kiera Loving averaged a double-double last season and was 16th in the state in rebounding (11.7 rpg).
“Kiera Loving was so strong for us in the middle,” Mullins said, “We have to build on that and involve other players in the offense that will complement Kiera’s post play. Kiera is the big key to our success this year. She has to stay on the floor for us. We have added a lot more options to her offensive arsenal and if she runs the floor, she could easily increase her average four to six points a night.”
Mia Newton averaged four points a night last year and is expected to contribute in a significant offensive role.
“Mia will be a real key to our offense,” Mullins said. “She has worked hard on her shooting and offensive skill level and we have to have her scoring in double figures for us to be competitive.”
Miranda Caskey and Ashton Stidham played in all 24 games for the Eagles last season and are expected to provide a lift on both ends of the court.
“Miranda has improved and developed a more confident offensive aggression and is looking to shoot more and we need her to do that,” Mullins said. “Ashton gives us another player who has the capability of being a double-figure scorer night in and night out. I really like the fact that she has added a drive and slash feel to her game, and we are going to have to count on her to help us win the rebounding battle every game.”
Gracie Worthington is the lone returning senior from last year’s squad.
“She brings speed and pressure defense to our team,” Mullins said. “She has to control the tempo for us and she has to take care of the basketball for us. She is so quick that at times, I think her body runs faster than her thought process. We have worked with her on playing more under control, and her ability to control our offense will be huge. Her confidence to shoot the ball increased dramatically during summer play and we really need extra point production from her to be successful.”
Freshman Julia Wallace is expected to see a significant role on the team as well.
Mullins explained his scheduling this season features teams that present parity and unfamiliarity as a way to set the bar for how the program is performing.
“We are excited about giving our girls the opportunity to play more talent outside our region and not just playing the same teams all the time,” Mullins said. “Playing unfamiliar teams will give our girls the opportunity to play different talent and be able to gauge ourselves where we are as a team.”