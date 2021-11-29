East Carter coach Jeff Damron had to alter preseason preparation due to the region title won by the Raiders soccer team.
“We talked as a coaching staff and it’s actually helped us because we are so young,” Damron said. “I have so many freshmen that will be playing varsity minutes. Now, they get to play against those girls at that level and they have the physicality from playing soccer.”
The Raiders played just 15 games last season, so any court time they could find was valuable during the offseason.
“It’s almost like starting over,” Damron said. “Just being in the gym and around the kids every day, it’s important, and they are developing a love for the game again. It’s the little things that you took for granted last year. It’s really nice that everybody is energized and excited to be playing again.”
East Carter graduated the bulk of its scoring, including All-Area wing Alyssa Stickler, a reliable double-figure scorer every night.
Six seniors have moved on, but Damron feels this year’s squad will be well-suited for the style of play he wants to see on the floor.
“We lost the leadership and the older kids that you can lean on because they have been through the battles,” Damron said. “Coming into this year, we have two seniors that have played some minutes. We are young, but athletic. I would rather have that.
“It’s been encouraging to see them get up and down the floor and play the style that we want,” he added. “I’ve never really had the team to do that. Last year we had to be one of the biggest teams in the region, but this year we will be one of the smallest. We can run and we can go 10 or 11 deep. We are inexperienced and we will learn as we go.”
Senior point guard Maci Moore has taken over the leadership role during the offseason, according to Damron. The coach said he is not pushing for anybody to fill a specific role before the season starts. Once the Raiders become more experienced, the plan could change.
“If you can get the rebound and you are capable of handling the basketball,” Damron said, “we are going to go and push the ball up the floor.
“The kids have been around each other a lot and they know each other. Now it’s getting them to bond on the floor. ... I can go right down the list and just about every one of them can play the style we want.”
Moore, and several of her teammates, bring a championship mentality to the hardwood.
“I’ve seen that a lot from Maci over the summer,” Damron said. “She has stepped right into that role. She has continued it and has become more vocal. She has taken the reins and led these kids and it’s fun to watch.”
Lynnsey Bush will see increased minutes. Savannah Adams, Rachel Tussey and Kinsley Rutledge will have more opportunities to score in the up-tempo offense.
“Rutledge never stops,” Damron said. “I watch her play soccer. I don’t know anything about soccer, but she is running all over the place. We are not going to be the best team at the start of the season. I don’t want us to be. Bad things will happen. It’s how we grow after those bad things. We can stew on it or continue to grow and be the best version of ourselves at the end of the season.”
Makyla Waggoner can handle the basketball. Karyssa Marcum is returning from injury. She could be joined by Raegan Ockerman on the front line.