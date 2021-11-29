Losing eight seniors might be a detriment to practically any coach.
Such is the case for Johnson Central, but coach Tommy McKenzie isn’t overly concerned.
It is business as usual for the Golden Eagles. Last year, Johnson Central fell in the 15th Region Tournament championship, and they’re hoping to get back to that stage again.
“It could have been a lot worse,” McKenzie said. “Any time you lose eight seniors, it can be devastating for you.
“We are going to be extremely young in terms of the amount of minutes that have been played at the varsity level, but we’re going to be very veteran in that we’ve had some kids who have been around for a long time.”
As they typically do each year, the Golden Eagles were as of press time awaiting what appeared to be another deep football playoff run before they will have their full arsenal of athletes.
For a team that returns just five players who appeared in 10 or more games a year back, those Golden Eagles who are still on the football field may be helping their teammates, in a way.
“It’s been really good in the sense that we’ve got some kids that have not had a lot of playing experience, and we’ve been able to get them a lot of reps in early season in practices so far, and I think that’s only going to help us down the road,” McKenzie said.
“I think the biggest thing for us is getting reps for these young kids so that we’re not that far behind when our full team gets together.”
Johnson Central loses 72% of its total scoring from those graduating eight seniors who are now gone.
While the Golden Eagles will no doubt have to showcase some new players this season, McKenzie feels Johnson Central has depth.
“I think our depth is going to be better than maybe I thought it would be at this point,” McKenzie said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how these kids approach practice every day.
“They’ve got great attitudes, and being able to develop a bench is going to be huge for us going down the stretch.”
Ryleh McKenzie and Grant Rice are two noteworthy returners, having each played in every game last year.
“They’ve played a lot of minutes,” McKenzie said of the duo, “had a lot of success here and played a lot of basketball.”
Fellow senior Connor Lemaster should also be key.
“We look for him to have a really big impact this season,” McKenzie said, “not only in terms of leadership but in terms of scoring.”
Johnson Central also picked up two new additions via transfer, as Prestonsburg’s Ryan Rose will suit up for the Eagles and Jacob Butcher returns from Martin County.
Rose is a big for Johnson Central and will “have a big impact in terms of being able to score, defend and rebound,” McKenzie said.
“There’s no doubt (Butcher) will have a significant impact,” McKenzie added. “He’s played a lot of varsity minutes in a couple different programs.”
Senior Reece Collins hopes to build off a strong summer showing and David Fink will be beneficial off the bench, per McKenzie.
Johnson Central got bad news in the offseason when junior Mason Lawson got hurt playing football. As a result, he will be unavailable for the Golden Eagles as he recovers.
Sophomore Jacob Grimm, Cash Parks, Jacob Breeding and Blake Blanton are also vying for rotation time.
“We were one rebound away from having an opportunity to win the region championship last year, so that hasn’t sat well with us,” McKenzie said. “I think that’s a big point of emphasis already.
“This year we’re going to be better defensively and I think we’re going to be better rebounding the ball as well.”