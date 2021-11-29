Roger Newton was not about to let anything keep his team off the court last season as teams battled COVID-19 cancellations from the word go.
In Newton’s first season at the helm of Fairview, the Eagles played 27 games, with 26 coming in the regular season, well above the season average of about 20 by most teams.
With the challenges of scheduling, however, came experience for his youthful Eagles and Newton saw that carry over into the offseason workouts.
“We focused this summer on defense and made some strides,” Newton said. “We have worked to get stronger in the weight room since last season to help with both areas but have been focused on conditioning to build a defensive mindset for success. We want to be the most physical team out each time this season.”
Looking to build off a 7-20 finish last season while competing in one of the toughest districts in the state, Fairview hopes to lean on its seniors for leadership and guidance.
“Deepest, most senior-heavy team I have had since my early years as head coach at East Jessamine in 1997-2000,” Newton said. “Flexibility to play five or more players in multiple positions will be a luxury for me.”
Fairview lists seven seniors on its roster of 12 players, with Jaxon Manning leading the way. Manning averaged 23.1 ppg last season and was ranked 27th in the state in scoring. He also shot the second-most free throws in the state, connecting on 79.2% of those shots.
Tanner Johnson returns after a season-ending knee injury sidelined him in the 10th game of the year. He was averaging just under 10 points a night. Steven Day will work in the post for the Eagles and averaged 9.8 ppg and five rebounds last season. Newton added Day lived in the weight room in the offseason and he believes it will translate to the court in his performance.
Cody Caldwell chipped in 5.4 a night but Newton said his best trait comes from his defense.
“Cody is extremely athletic and is our best on-ball defender,” Newton said. “Always draws the best scorer on the other team. Runs the floor hard, attacks the basket downhill and provides heart and energy for us when he is out there.”
Tamel Smith returns after sitting out a season and will run the point for the Eagles. Newton expects Smith to be the quarterback on the hardwood and execute in transition.
Gage Crooks, Camron Mitchell, Jeremy Harper, Camren Muncy and Jaylen Terry will all see action for the Eagles this season.