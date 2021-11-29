Winning 19 games and making a deep run into the postseason would be considered a successful season by most. That was the case for Lawrence County last season when the Bulldogs finished 19-11, won the 58th District championship and advanced to the 15th Region semifinals before falling to Johnson Central.
While coach Melinda Feltner said she was pleased with results from last season, her squad plans on using it as momentum to play even deeper into the postseason this year.
“We are hungry for more,” Feltner said. “We are looking to take that success and continue to climb and build our program. We have gradually gotten better every year and I feel we have the talent to really shake things up in our region. Our girls have worked extremely hard in the offseason to become better offensively, and we are hoping this will be displayed on the court.”
Lawrence County averaged 64 points a game last season thanks in large part to Kensley Feltner dropping 28.3 a night, third-best in the state. But Feltner’s stat line did not stop there as she also led the Bulldogs on the glass with 10.6 per game.
“She did a little bit of everything for us last year and with Brooke (Neal) going down with an injury she had to do so much more, and she stepped up to that challenge,” Feltner said. “She is an extremely competitive person and when the stakes got higher, her game got more elevated.”
Feltner posted 38 points and 18 rebounds in the district semis against Betsy Layne, then followed with 47 points and 14 rebounds in the final win over Floyd Central.
“She will see everyone’s best defender this year,” Feltner said. “We may see some junk defenses as well to try and slow her down. She has worked on her mid-range jumper as well as her 3-point shooting to make her a more well-rounded scorer. As long as our other girls step up and carry that offensive load, teams will have to guard all of us honest and that’s why our focus in the offseason has been player development so we could have a more well-balanced attack this season.”
Joining Feltner on the court from last season are returners Kaison Ward (7.6 ppg/6.5 rpg), Neal (12.6 ppg) and Sophie Adkins (8.7 ppg). Adkins was called into action as an eighth-grader to fill the void at point guard after Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in January.
“She’s worked hard in the offseason to become more than just a 3-point shooter,” Feltner said of Adkins, “and we expect her to be able to help with some handling the ball when teams apply pressure to us this season.”
Neal brings a 3-point threat to the Bulldogs offensive arsenal and was shooting 42.9% from the arc when she went down last season.
“When she got hurt it was devastating to her as well as our team,” Feltner said. “We were lost for about two weeks. These girls have been together since kindergarten and when one of them hurts, they all hurt. She’s going to make us a more complete team this season. She brings scoring that will enable us to have a more balanced attack offensively.”
Ward will work the in the post for the Bulldogs and Feltner expects her physical play to be one of her best attributes to the team.
“She is a physical post player and can also stretch the floor and step out and knock down some 3s,” Feltner said.
Tyra Hammond is the lone senior for the Bulldogs. Abby Nelson, Emmalee Holt and Emily Atrip will all see action this season.
Feltner said the Bulldogs’ schedule will prepare them for another deep postseason run, with hopes of capturing their first region crown.
“We try and play competitive teams within our region and surrounding area,” Feltner said. “We want our girls to be challenged and feel that helps prepare us for the postseason. … We have high expectations this year for our girls and can’t wait to get started.”