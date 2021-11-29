Make no mistake, Derrik Young hears a little more positive buzz in West Liberty about his basketball team these days.
But he doesn’t anticipate the Cougars getting complacent after a breakout 16-11 season that included a 16th Region Tournament trip last winter.
“I think they see it as they’re still the ones hunting people,” Young said. “I think they’ve had a life long of getting beat down and nobody expecting much, so for this year, I don’t think it’s different. ... I think they feel like they still got something to prove and they think some people just think it’s a fluke. I think they’re still out there wanting to prove some people wrong. I think they’re still hungry.”
Morgan County doubled its win total last season and returns three starters from that team. It would be four, but Cora Beth Hammonds (3.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg) sustained a shoulder injury during tennis season, Young said. She may be back in January.
Three point-pushers are back in the lineup. Jenna Hampton netted 18.0 ppg and 4.9 rpg and Emily Adkins produced 9.7 ppg and 6.0 rpg last year. Autumn Ross added 11.1 ppg and 3.3 rpg.
Hampton is growing into a greater leadership role, while Adkins as a point guard is more accustomed to that and communicates well from that spot, Young said.
Ross, the shooting guard, has developed her play with her left hand and “when she gets hot, man, she can put it in,” Young said.
Hampton has improved her ballhandling and added a step-back component to her game, Young said. “She has a big motor on defense,” he added, “and she has to keep that motor going to pick us up when things aren’t going right.”
Eighth-grader Emma Clinger is stepping in at forward. She’s “really long,” Young said, and “can handle the rock a little better” and gained a perimeter game. She is also a plus defender, the coach added.
Freshman McKenna Smith is back at the “5.” She has lost about 40 pounds, gained quickness in return, Young said, and developed her scoring ability inside and out.
Kennedy Pelfrey can contribute off the bench with size and shooting. Lilly Clinger will likely be the sixth man based on “a lot of energy and hustle,” Young said. Maci Adkins — no kin to Emily — shoots the 3 well and point guards Gracie Hampton (Jenna’s cousin) and Sara Jenkins can also help in relief, the coach said.
Young, who decided midseason last year to begin wearing a Hawaiian-themed shirt every night, has no intention of stopping now.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It brings a little light to the game, and that’s sorta my coaching style. I’m energetic and enthusiastic. It’s just a good little thing, I guess.”