Matthew Perry has a plan.
Morgan County’s top four scorers and three leading rebounders from last year have departed the Cougars, but they haven’t given up on being in the postseason mix this winter.
“It’s somewhat of a rebuilding year,” Perry said, “but we’ve got some kids that play really hard, that compete each possession. It’s just, we’ve gotta get more kids doing that, and if we can do that, we’ve got a chance to surprise some people.”
Morgan County knew it was losing Chandler Lindon, AJ Conley and Connor Gilliam to graduation. The trio combined for nearly 30 points and 13 rebounds per game. Then Levi Mayabb, the Cougars’ leading scorer last season with 14.3 ppg, transferred to Wolfe County, Perry said.
Compounding Morgan County’s search for their replacements is a general lack of experience. The Cougars varsity only got in 13 games last year, and Morgan County wasn’t permitted to play home JV games, Perry said.
“When you deal with a young team, you gotta take the good and the bad,” Perry said. “You just gotta try to build on the good each day and hope that by the end of the year they are able to take what they’ve learned, day in, day out, use it to compete and have a chance to put themselves in position to win games.”
Morgan County does feel good about what Perry called a “nucleus of four that are pretty decent.”
Logan Spencer, who started every game in 2021, will be the point guard. He averaged 7.8 ppg last year.
“We’re gonna have to rely upon him early to be a catalyst and get us into our stuff and handle pressure and knock down shots when we need it,” Perry said of Spencer.
Forward Chance Wright played in 10 games last season and impressed Perry with his offseason work in improving strength, shooting and ballhandling, the coach said.
Small forward Allen Justice competed in 12 outings and was Morgan County’s sixth man by the end of last year, Perry said.
And freshman shooting guard Preston Hoskins averaged around 30 points last year in eighth-grade ball, Perry said, and will contribute a shooting stroke to the Cougars this year.
“We’ve gotta build around those guys and rely on them early in the year to get us over the hump,” Perry said.
Cody Dagnan and Connor Salyer also drew mention from Perry for their offseason work and improvement.
Perry said Morgan County will “probably run kind of an open-post, screening game kind of offense,” would like to go up-tempo and is focusing on shoring up rebounding, which Perry identified as a weakness in recent seasons.
“I feel like we’re not where we need to be right now in our district,” Perry said, “but I think by the end of the year we have a chance to be highly competitive.”