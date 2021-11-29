Faith Conn finally received the one thing she has wanted ever since she arrived at Olive Hill in 2019: a full offseason with her team.
The time together has been beneficial, according to the third-year West Carter coach.
“It has truly been my first offseason,” Conn said. “I was hired in August (in my first year), and I didn’t get a summer program. And then COVID-19 happened. I have seen growth in every single girl, especially on the defensive end. They have started to do new offensive moves that they haven’t done before.”
The offense will run through senior Allie Stone. The guard has been a mainstay in the Comets lineup since seventh grade and has been the leading scorer in all five of her varsity seasons.
Stone enters her senior season with 2,640 points — 71 points away from West Carter’s all-time leading scorer, Megen Gearhart, according to the KHSAA website.
Conn expects Stone’s production to elevate with her shot-making ability.
“She is incredible at getting shots off and creating space for herself,” Conn said, “and knowing when to pull up. Every shot she takes is beautiful right now. I am excited to see what she will produce in a game. You will see her efficiency go up even further this season.”
Stone has believed in a solid work ethic during her career. The Comets have won the 16th Region All “A” Classic title each year during her tenure and played in the region tournament in Morehead, advancing to the semifinals three times.
“It’s all about your dedication,” Stone said. “I never get burnt out. During the summer, I am in the gym all the time. I think that is the biggest part of it.”
Stone stays focused on team goals. West Carter wants to take the next step this season.
“Our biggest thing is winning a region championship,” Stone said. “We have been to the final four almost every year. We are going to be a really good defensive team. We aren’t the tallest players, but we are really fast and athletic this year. We can play with a fast pace and beat people down the floor.”
The Comets bring back several players who have racked up varsity minutes and have experience competing on the big stage.
“It takes a little bit of the pressure off in the preseason,” Conn said. “We don’t have to get in as much because they know a lot of stuff. It has been fine-tuning instead of completely relearning.
“We will have some depth,” she added. “We have just 12 varsity players total from freshmen to seniors. That is low from where we normally are, but we have eight girls that have varsity minutes and can really play. After that, we have some girls that have talent and are up-and-coming.”
Stone averaged 21 points a game last year and will have capable scorers around her when defenses start to key on her. Conn said the group has developed great chemistry together.
Stone, along with seniors Elizabeth Middleton and Hanna Henderson, enter this campaign with high expectations.
“The three seniors know what it takes,” Conn said, “and they know what they want to accomplish this year. They are pushing other girls.”
Alexis Bond returns and will join Stone and Middleton in the backcourt. Conn said Camryn Burton will see her court time increase and called her a “game-changer.” Kaylee Kinney will also provide quality minutes for the Comets.
Millie Henderson is a versatile player and can contribute from multiple spots on the floor. She will join her sister, Hanna, down low.