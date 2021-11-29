Losing five valuable seniors, including leading scorers Tyson Webb and Trevor Callahan, would concern some teams heading into a new season.
West Carter’s cupboard is by no means bare, and coach Jeremy Webb believes his team is well-equipped to handle any adversity that comes its way. The Comets experienced plenty of it last year.
“We did go through a lot,” Webb said. “We had a lot of ups and downs with COVID-19 cancellations, losing (late alumnus) Ben (Jordan) and Jackson Bond’s injury. We lost so much time because of the weather. We didn’t have electricity in our building for several days. I was so proud of last year’s group and the effort and commitment that they showed.”
West Carter returns several contributors from a team that took Ashland to the limit in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals before falling in overtime.
Webb believes that game shows the Comets will be an annual region contender moving forward. West Carter doesn’t shy away from playing good teams in the regular season. Better competition prepares for the postseason.
“That is where we feel our program is at right now,” Webb said. “Ashland was a very good basketball team, but we shouldn’t be afraid of playing them. If we didn’t play them in the regular season, we wouldn’t have been able to adjust during the region tournament when it really counted.
“It’s really good for us to play quality teams and prepare,” he added. “Our expectations are to win a district tournament and compete in the region tournament. We should be able to put ourselves in that position year in and year out.”
West Carter will still have five seniors on its roster. It won’t be complete until several players return from the gridiron. It gives Webb a chance to reevaluate his personnel and put them in the best position to be successful.
“I do have several seniors coming back,” Webb said, “and I think I will have a football player or two come back and join the team that hasn’t played in a couple of years. It will really help us with depth. I look forward to getting everyone together.”
Bond returns from a knee injury that ended his basketball season on Feb. 3. After successful surgery and rehabilitation, he was back on the gridiron in September and once again became a primary target in the Comets’ passing game.
Bond will be the team’s point guard, replacing Gage Leadingham. He will be called upon to be the primary ballhander and leader on the floor. He averaged 12.2 points a contest through five games last year.
“I am really excited Jackson will be coming back off the injury,” Webb said. “It will be interesting to see where we are at come February. It’s great to see him running on the football field and playing so well. It’s going to be huge for us. I know he loves playing football.
“To lose him last year, a good basketball player with athleticism, who knows where we could have gone,” he continued. “We will put him at the point guard position and see how we roll.”
Seniors Landon Nichols, Braycen Boggs and Sam Jones provide more leadership and scoring for the Comets. Caleb Blanton returns from injury and sophomore Brett Dailey can shoot and supply important minutes.
Jones is a solid defender and brings toughness to the court. He can also step out and shoot the 3. Nichols was the team leader in rebounding and field goal percentage last season.
Webb looks to incorporate younger players as well. Early-preseason practices were competitive as the Comets waited for the rest of the roster to arrive.
“We have some kids coming across the street from the middle school to see what our expectations are and be involved in our system,” Webb said. “It’s good to have that time early on. Let’s face it, championships are not won in December. All those games are building blocks to where we want to be in February.”