Johnson Central did not lack participation last year.
Fourteen different girls played in 12 or more games in 2021, and 18 total Golden Eagles logged minutes at some point during the season.
With the team’s two leading scorers in Kelci Blair and Sammi Sites departing, Johnson Central will have plenty of options from which to pick.
“We could start one lineup one night and a different lineup the next night,” Golden Eagles coach Darrin Rice said. “That’s how it really is. I know that sounds like coachspeak, but in this case, it’s really not. I don’t anticipate I’ll have the same starting five every game this year.”
While the Golden Eagles have a range of talent on the roster, there’s one thing they will be lacking in the absence of Blair and Sites.
“The leadership is the toughest part probably to replace,” Rice said. “We’ve got some other girls that are going to have to step up and score the ball for us and I think we’re capable of that.”
Some Johnson Central players have already begun to take on that role.
“We have a couple kids that are emerging as leaders for us and the other girls kind of get behind them and really get after it when they do,” Rice said. “It’s hard to go through a season without a defined leader, in my opinion.”
Point guard Becca Wright looks to take a big step in her sophomore season.
“She’s competing, she’s playing fast, she’s playing smart and she’s limiting her turnovers,” Rice said. “She’s putting the ball in the basket, which is something she did not have a lot of confidence with this time last year.
“It’s really fun to see that, and the girls have gotten behind her. They really see the difference in her and it’s really exciting.”
Beyond Wright, Rice said “all positions are open right now.”
“I don’t know who my starters are going to be,” Rice said. “I think Becca has been the most consistent in practice so far, but we’ve got other girls that have shown flashes. We’ve got other girls that I feel like should be stepping up, and they’re not.
“It’s a great problem to have when you’ve got that many kids you think are capable of giving you quality minutes. When we go scrimmage work in practice and we’re five-on-five, it’s been a dogfight and that’s a good thing because they’re pushing each other.”
Regardless of the personnel they employ, the Golden Eagles are still the Golden Eagles.
“We’re still hanging our hat on our man-to-man defense, things that we’ve always done as part of our system and part of our program,” Rice said. “We’re just doing it with a lot more depth than what we’ve had.”
The team will not feature a senior on the roster this year of its 17 members.
Clara Blair returns as the team’s highest scorer from last year, as she averaged 10.3 points per game. Her 58 3-pointers made were second-most on the squad.
Sophomore Kailyn Vannoy also returns after posting 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing. She also made 37 3s.
Freshman Haylee Marsillett is a player Rice thinks can emerge for his team as a “very good player that I think is ready to contribute at the varsity level,” Rice said. “She’s long and athletic and fast … she brings a lot of upside.”
Madison Thacker, a Pikeville transfer, has also garnered praise.
“She’s very enthusiastic and has been very positive,” Rice said. “She can finish around the rim.”
McKinley Cantrell, one of the Eagles’ four juniors, has starting experience and has impressed the coach early on in practice.
“She’s looked really good in practice,” Rice said. “We’re looking for her to contribute more than she ever has.”
Emily Jarrell, Kyra Blanton and Blair are the other juniors.
Sophomore is a big class for Johnson Central. The Eagles have six.
Renee Coots, Taylor McKenzie, Abbie Stambaugh, Vannoy, Wright, and Sophie Younce represent the sophomores.
“We’re still young in some respects, but that youth has been around a while, if that makes sense,” Rice said.
The team also features five freshmen.
Adyson Burchett, Marsillett, Kaylyn McKenzie, Maddie Prater and Kyleah Robinette are members of the Class of 2025.
Keylee Blair and Josie Dials could also see time as eighth-graders.
Rice feels the Golden Eagles have grown closer over the preseason.
“We were not very good this summer, but since school has started, they’ve been like a closed fist,” Rice said. “They have been that close together, they’ve been working, and we’ve been in the weight room. And we’ve been doing all the things that we can do to give us the advantage or get us ready to compete.”