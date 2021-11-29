Finding consistency was what Lawrence County struggled with most last season, with eight COVID-19 cancellations in the first month of the season.
Hence, an 11-11 finish for Chandler Thompson’s Bulldogs, who lost in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament.
But with the growing pains of last season comes the rewards of all those bumps.
“Only losing one senior last year, Baden Gillispie, it is encouraging when you return that much of your team,” Thompson said. “Our guys have worked hard this offseason and really dedicated a lot of time to the weight room. We are excited to see the growth that they have shown. We have an experienced group of seniors and we are certainly excited to see the leadership they will display this season.”
Thompson returns four of his leading scorers from last season, led by Cody Maynard (20.6 ppg/3.2 rpg) and Trenton Adkins (18.9 ppg/8.9 rpg). Maynard connected on 38.3% of his 3-pointers.
“Cody Maynard, Trenton Adkins, Kaden Gillispie and Will Lafferty all started consistently last season,” Thompson said. “Tyler Johnson is a really good point guard that moved to Lawrence County toward the end of the school year last year. We feel as if we have a few guys that will compete for a starting spot.”
Kaden Gillispie and Lafferty netted 8.4 and 6.8 points per game, respectively.
Although Lawrence County has a large part of its nucleus returning, several are just returning to the team from football season, giving Thompson options.
“Our lineup may change several times early on until we find the groove and rhythm we are looking for on both ends of the floor,” Thompson said. “Dawson Bellomy, Andrew Bloomfield and Logan Ratliff all had big summers for us and Blake Marcum has been playing good of late as well. It is encouraging to have some depth and we are excited to have those guys competing against each other in practice every single day.”
The Bulldogs’ schedule is one that can never be looked at lightly as Thompson tries to put his team against the best teams the 15th and 16th regions can offer.
“It is no secret that the 15th Region will be tough this season,” Thompson said. “We have several of the top teams in the region on our schedule, as well as some really good teams from the 16th Region. There is no doubt about it, we will be challenged and play really good competition when we go to Charleston, South Carolina (for a tournament).
“We have a veteran squad this year and we are definitely looking forward to competing in the regular season to mold us into who we want to be by March.”