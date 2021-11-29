Whenever a high school football team advances deep into November, the school’s boys basketball coach must often exercise patience as he awaits his full roster.
That scenario is no rarity at Raceland, but the “patience” part is particularly difficult for a first-year head coach.
Joe Bryan is happy to see potential Rams hoops standouts also excel on the football field, but he’s clamoring to see what they can do on the court.
Back at his alma mater after a 14-year stint in various educational and athletic positions at Russell, Bryan is thrilled to inherit a program that’s been on a roll.
Raceland enters 2021-22 with four consecutive winning seasons in the rear-view mirror. Under Bob Trimble, the Rams went 62-43 in those years. They notched a 16th Region Tournament semifinal appearance in 2018.
“Coach Trimble did a great job, and I’m just trying to keep rolling along, keep his winning ways in place and have successful seasons coming up,” Bryan said.
Bryan, 37, has gone by “Joe” ever since his collegiate days at Morehead State, but he was greeted by a few who made him feel young again upon his return.
“I heard ‘Joey’ those first few months more than I’ve heard it in a really long time,” he said with a smile.
Although he’d worked his way up to athletic director at Russell, the itch to coach was still present. Bryan has been both a girls and boys assistant, but Tuesday against Coal Grove at home will be his first official game as a program leader.
As of mid-November, Bryan wasn’t 100% sure who he’ll have suited up that night, but he had plenty of positives to say about who he expects to coach.
Seniors Andrew Floyd and Kyle Broughton are already proving to be dependable leaders, Bryan said.
Floyd was second in scoring to Kirk Pence, who graduated. Pence put in 24.8 points a game. Floyd tossed in 12.5 a contest. Floyd has 1,047 career points.
“(Floyd) can play both the point guard and combo guard,” Bryan said. “He can guard multiple positions. He’s an extremely intelligent player, the class valedictorian; just a phenomenal student and very smart basketball player.”
Broughton averaged 10 points a game in 2021. He displayed a nice shooting stroke from 3-land, sinking 39 of 86 attempts (45.3%) from beyond the arc.
“As pure a shooter as I’ve been around,” Bryan said. “If he’s open, it’s probably going to go in. There are shot takers, but he’s a shot maker. He’s added some pump fakes to get to the rack. He’s dunking it, too. We expect a lot from him.”
Enough about offense, though. While Bryan acknowledges the prevalence of it, his top emphasis is defense.
“We’re going to guard people,” he said.
The defensive intensity starts with a player who refers to himself as Raceland’s Dennis Rodman.
Senior Parker Gallion was asked to guard the best opposing offensive player a year ago, and “I don’t see that changing,” Bryan said. “He likes to play defense and embraces the role of defensive stopper.”
Will Farley rounds out a solid senior quartet.
“We expect him to get in there and rebound, and defend the paint pretty well,” Bryan said.
Junior guard Landyn Newman has enjoyed a fine football season at receiver and cornerback. On the hardwood, Bryan expects Newman to shoot, handle the ball and guard well. He will likely handle the majority of point-guard duties.
“He’s probably the toughest competition we have,” Bryan said. “He won’t back down from anybody.”
Isaiah Perkins, at 6-foot-3 or 6-4, according to Bryan, is versatile and is learning a more developed role.
Six-foot-5 junior Jacob Gauze “can absolutely dominate the paint,” Bryan said. He can score it, too, even from mid- to outside-range, said his coach. “I expect two monster seasons from him.”
Jules Farrow, Holden Topping, Logan Lundy, Jaxon Heighton, Parker Fannin, Noah Wallace, Christian Large, Connor Thacker and Conner Sutton are among others expected to contribute. Sutton stands at about 6-5 or 6-6, Bryan said. He missed last season with a torn ACL.
Again, Bryan is defense-first. But he wants to see who possesses offensive confidence when needed most.
“It’s about who really wants the ball when it’s time to finish a game,” Bryan said. “It’s been Pence for a while, but we have guys capable of doing it.”
Bryan knows the 63rd District will be tough to win, but he feels like his group can contend.
“We will be our best, hopefully, come February,” he said.
Eric Keeton, Tyler Farley and Matt Gilbert will assist Bryan this season.