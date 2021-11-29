It was just seven seasons ago that Cole Brammer was wearing an East Carter jersey.
After just four days of preseason practice, he was handed the Raiders’ reins when Carter County icon and veteran coach Brandon Baker resigned after 19 years on the sideline.
Brammer has been on Baker’s staff since 2018 and spent the last six years instructing young players in Grayson. It was a seamless transition, and it didn’t take long for the young coach to find his footing.
“That first week was wild,” Brammer said. “You had to prioritize what was important. We have already done a ton of work and it feels like smooth sailing now. A lot has changed, but we are still going about our business every day. Hopefully, when the football guys get here, it will be the same way.”
Brammer hasn’t implemented any major changes to the schedule in the preseason. East Carter loses three seniors and brings several young players back that have already recorded varsity minutes.
“We will continue to build on things we do well,” Brammer said. “Whether you are doing something different or the same thing, it will be an adjustment period. Most of these guys have heard my voice for six years. When there is a new voice in charge, it does make a big difference.”
Brammer played in the Raiders backcourt and graduated in 2014. He has watched the game change over the last seven years. The coach said, “You have to adapt, or you get left behind.”
East Carter endured a turbulent 2020-21 season that included just 11 contests.
“The game seems like it’s always changing,” Brammer said. “I think about it all the time. People want to play faster. My senior year, due to roster size, we started five guards and had a pretty successful season. We won the district that year. We adapted. It was uncommon back then, but now you see a lot of teams play five guards.”
Brammer wants to stop an unwanted trend in its tracks. The Raiders have only advanced to one region tournament since Brammer’s final high school season.
East Carter and the rest of the 62nd District already feel battle-tested even before they make the trip to Morehead.
“It’s just such a competitive district,” Brammer said. “There are phases that go in and out. You always have to put yourself in position to have success. It doesn’t seem to matter where you play. Even if you are the No. 1 seed and play the No. 4, it’s going to be pretty difficult. You play all year for the postseason. Hopefully, by February, you are playing your best ball and can advance.”
East Carter has plenty of experience returning. Senior Connor Goodman, one of Kanyon Kozee’s main targets on the football field, was still catching passes in late November during the Raiders’ historic season.
When he reaches the hardwood, Brammer expects the point guard to return to his leadership role and guide the Raiders on both ends of the floor.
“Connor was our leader last year,” Brammer said. “He will be in the same role. Connor is having a great year with the football team. He is a three-sport athlete. We are going to need the same thing from him. He has really matured over the years. He has played a lot of games for us. We are going to rely on him, and the ball will be in his hands a lot.”
Sophomores Blake Hall and Evan Goodman played significant minutes as freshmen and will be an important part of the game plan this season. Hall came off the bench and provided instant energy for his teammates.
“They will have to play a lot of minutes,” Brammer said. “Evan does a lot of good things for us offensively. We try to get him looks. Blake will have more emphasis on the defensive end with his hustle and effort. When he gets involved defensively and dives on the floor, our team rallies around that.”
Senior Brayden Gee will see time in the frontcourt. Brammer expects Ty and Tate Scott to have an impact as well.