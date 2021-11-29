The Villers family tree is made of hardwood. Three brothers are bonded by faith, basketball and Tomcat tradition.
Cole Villers’s final season in an Ashland uniform will begin tomorrow night. The Tomcats hope that, like the last three, it will include qualification to play on the Rupp Arena floor.
Only on this trip, they want to bring back a new piece of hardware for the trophy case.
That future date will also end a decade with a Villers on the Ashland roster. Christian, the oldest sibling, joined the varsity team in 2012. Chase followed two years later, and Cole suited up for the Tomcats in 2017 as an eighth-grader.
Cole Villers has been groomed for this moment. It comes from hard work and a drive to succeed that was instilled in him by his two siblings before him.
The senior plays for the name on the front of the jersey and the brotherhood that guides him every time he takes the floor.
“It’s a big part of why I want to win so bad,” Cole Villers said. “My brothers were in very different situations. I am part of the most special team to come through here in a while. I want to win for them. If I win, they win.
“I will go in the locker room, and I will see Christian and Chase’s old jerseys,” he added. “It is really cool to carry on the tradition. I am glad with how everything turned out here after Colin (Porter) and coach (Jason) Mays came. Nothing has changed but the culture. Ashland has always been a big basketball town.”
Christian believes the Villers name has had an impact on the program. He and his brothers want that impact to extend outside the lines.
“When they hear our name, we hope the foundation that we have laid is not about basketball,” Christian Villers said. “I want others to know us as people who lived for the Lord and represented Him well. All the other stuff will fall into place. It’s a wonderful thing that each of us have made our own impact on the program and in the community.”
Never Too Young
Christian knew from an early age that Cole has exceptional basketball instincts. The youngest brother would join in often at the Ashland YMCA for workouts.
Cole was too young at the time to play along, but he was old enough to take mental notes.
“When Cole was about 5 or 6 years old, Chase and I would be working out with our uncle, Ty Barnes,” Christian Villers said, “and I would see Cole off to the side. Other kids would be on the phone or playing a game, but Cole would be absorbing everything. He was listening and working out on his own. I could just tell that he saw things differently. When he started to grow and play in AAU and youth leagues, he would always be a step ahead of other kids.”
It wasn’t until middle school that Cole ventured onto the court in the Villers back yard. Pickup games were always competitive, a trait Cole learned by watching his brothers play.
“It was different for me because they were a lot older,” Cole Villers said. “It wasn’t until my eighth-grade year that we started playing together. It’s where I started to learn how to play. Everything was about winning with them. My dad was the one who really drove that into me. He is the one who stuck that winning mentality into my head.”
Cole sees his game as a hybrid of Christian’s and Cole’s. Over countless hours on the court together, Cole has taken different abilities from his two brothers and woven them together to build a complete player.
“With Christian, I learned how to score and develop the offensive side of my game,” Cole Villers said. “Chase was a pure point guard. I learned about passing and he is a real good defender. Chase and I would always argue about who was the best defender when we played together.”
Christian said Cole’s athleticism reminds him of his former playing days. He added Cole’s basketball IQ comes from Chase.
Christian cherishes quality time spent with his brothers on the basketball court. Their relationship has never been stronger, forged by a game they all love.
“it’s amazing having the game of basketball to bond over,” Christian Villers said. “Every single day over the summer we are in the gym together, whether it’s at our church in Ironton, the YMCA or even our back yard. It’s something that we enjoy, and it keeps us together. We have been doing it our whole lives.”
The Villerses aren’t the only trio in the family to excel in roundball. Chris Barnes, the new boys coach at Ironton, is the uncle of Christian, Chase and Cole. Barnes and his brothers, Ty and Eric, all played basketball at Ironton and in college. Ty even played pro ball in Australia.
Chris’s three sons, Bryce, Blake and Brandon, were top scorers in high school. Brandon is the all-time leading scorer at South Point.
The Fighting Tigers are set to play at Ashland on Feb. 5. The date happens to be Cole Villers’s senior night.
“We are all influenced by Ty,” Christian Villers said. “Since I could dribble a basketball, we have been in the gym with him. He is such a great blessing in our life. When it comes to basketball, we have learned so much from him.”
Most Valuable Player
When Mays took the Ashland job in 2018, the first people to introduce themselves to him were John and Leigh Villers. He quickly deduced that their youngest son would be instrumental if the Tomcats wanted to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
Cole had already joined Chase on the varsity team the year before and found a starting role early that season. It was Chase’s senior year, and he was the team’s leading scorer at 20 points a game.
Cole quickly adjusted to the speed of the game and developed an ease playing against the older players. Cole said Chase helped him adapt to his new surroundings.
“My eighth-grade year is where Chase and I made a great connection,” Cole Villers said. “We were together at practice and on bus rides to games. He would wake me up for 5:30 practices and I would be like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I’m in eighth grade and I want to stay home and sleep.’ I would do anything for him and Christian. We have taken different paths together.”
Mays would have to wait to see his new star perform the following summer. In the first game at a team camp, Cole tore his ACL and missed the first 22 games of the 2018-19 season.
“We had all these circumstances surrounding Cole’s future,” Mays said. “No one ever threatened to transfer or leave. Not one time from any member of the family. We were going to need this kid. We would play him whenever the doctor, Cole and his parents say we can play him. I stayed out of the rehab process. I didn’t want to put any pressure on him.”
It was Christian’s turn to help his baby brother cope with his new reality and get him back on the court.
Christian moved back to the area after playing at Marshall. He has been one of Cole’s biggest fans.
“To be able to go to these games and see the stuff they have been doing has been great,” Christian Villers said. “After Cole tore his ACL, I have seen the lowest of the lows to the highest of highs. It was rough for him in the summer of 2018. He put in the work and put his faith in the Lord. All the time he had lost has been restored back to him.”
Cole scored five points in the first game back as a freshman, including a deep 3 that sent the game to overtime. The play and his desire to play left an impression on his new coach.
“I left thinking this kid is legit,” Mays said. “He had something about him. All was well in the world. We can go from here. After he hit that shot, I turned to my wife and said, ‘Man, this kid is going to be good.’ He has had so many big moments in a Tomcats uniform, but from that point on, this has been every bit as much Cole Villers’s program as it is mine.”
One More Year
All three Villers brothers have etched their name into Ashland lore. Cole has tasted region tournament success and hopes to add a fourth crown to his resume in March. That would bring his win total in Johnson Arena to 14.
The senior wants Ashland to take the next step this year before he proudly hangs up his Tomcats jersey next to those of his brothers.
“After we lost in the state semifinals, I was pretty torn up afterwards and the next day,” Cole Villers said. “We basically have everyone back. We have our core. We have been through so much together. We have been in big games and big moments. Our experience will get us through a lot of games.”
Cole hopes to join his brothers and play at the next level. Chase is a guard at St. Leo University, a top Division II program near Tampa, Florida.
An injury derailed Cole’s summer basketball and recruiting plans. He remains confident it will all work out.
“When I got hurt this summer, it kind of got me down,” Cole Villers said. “I was going to camps and colleges would get their chance to watch me. It’s hard to keep restarting. I want to keep my skill set sharp. … I am working on my ballhandling to create space and get my shot off quicker.”
Christian believes the Villers legacy doesn’t include a bouncing ball or a clutch jumper. It’s about the effect they have on others without a basketball in their hand.
“Your influence is not just on the basketball court,” Christian Villers said. “You want to have success on the court, but you also want to use the platform and the abilities that God has given you to inspire people. I am proud of Chase and Cole and what they have done. Their impact reaches further than wins and losses. It’s way more than a record or points per game.”