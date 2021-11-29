It’s been a little over a decade since Boyd County didn’t have a Fraley (aside from the one calling the plays), a Wheeler or a Paynter on the floor.
But just because it’s unusual territory for the Lions, who have no seniors and only one upperclassman in junior Jenna Stewart, doesn’t mean Pete Fraley is all doom and gloom.
“I don’t want to use the term ‘growing pains,’ because it’s gonna be fun,” Fraley said. “We’re teaching more than the refining, like we did last year. We had our team back. They knew the offense, they knew everything that we wanted to do, and this year it’s just a little different, getting everybody up to game speed.”
Boyd County could certainly do worse than to build around Audrey Biggs, Fraley said. The sophomore big is fresh off a prominent role in the Lions’ run to the state volleyball quarterfinals and averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds a night last year.
“She sets the tone for us, and she has such a high motor that you either get on board or you get out,” Fraley said of Biggs. “We’re gonna look for her to score and rebound and do all those things we know she’s capable of.”
The Lions aren’t devoid of returning experience — Jasmine Jordan, Emilee Neese, Isabella Opell and Jenna Stewart all played in 13 games or more last season. But that group is expected to contribute much more, Fraley said, to replenish the 77.9% of Boyd County’s scoring and 71.4% of its rebounding supplied by last year’s seniors.
The Lions will go “point guard by committee,” Fraley said, especially early as Opell works her way back from shoulder surgery.
Taylor Bartrum will help there. The sophomore daughter of Marshall University gridiron assistant coach Mike Bartrum came to the Tri-State from New Jersey when her father joined new Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff’s staff. She made an immediate impact at Boyd County as the volleyball All-Area Player of the Year.
“You ask her to bring the ball up the floor, she can,” Fraley said. “If you need her to be on the wing and be a shooter, she can.”
Stewart and Neese drew mention as potential point guards as well. Neese “shoots the ball really well for us” and Stewart slashes, “defends like crazy,” can hit jumpers and leads by example, Fraley said. Opell “will fit right into what we’re doing,” the coach added, upon her return.
Jordan plays in the middle and “has a tremendous upside,” Fraley said. “I think she can develop and end up being a really, really good player for us here.”
Lily Christian and McKenzie Moore will provide quality shooting, Fraley said, once they acclimate to Boyd County’s preferred pace of play.
Sisters Sofie and Maddie Stevens are in the mix. They are the daughters of Chad Stevens, who made All-State honorable mention for the Lions boys in 1996.
“I tell them all the time, ‘Hey, I remember when your dad did this or did that.’ They probably get tired of hearing that,” Fraley cracked, “but Chad was a really good player for us here a while back, and I’m hoping that his daughters can be the same players for us now.”
Myla Hamilton adds post depth and “just good basketball IQ,” Fraley said, and Alexia Ramey will compete for time at guard.
Boyd County hasn’t taken the edge off its traditionally tough schedule, Fraley said, and expects to take some lumps but be better prepared for the postseason because of it.
“I don’t really know how other people feel,” Fraley said. “I feel like in years past that we’ve always gotten everybody’s best game. They get up for us because we have been looked at as one of the top teams around.
“I think we will still get everybody’s best game. If people think you’re down, they’re coming after you, and that’s fine. We welcome that.”