Boyd County’s typically extensive summer schedule may have seemed like summer school as coach Randy Anderson tutored the successors to seven Lions that departed with the Class of 2021.
And though those results don’t go in any record book, they may have impacted some games this winter that will.
“We had a great summer. I felt like we competed well,” Anderson said. “Some people that thought maybe we would drop down a level or whatever, I think they were kinda surprised too.”
Anderson pronounced the Lions’ roster a “really good mixture.” Starters Rheyce Deboard and Brad Newsome are back, as well as Jason Ellis and Cole Hicks, who both saw significant time off the bench last season. And Boyd County’s younger group, in particular its freshman class, have experienced wild success at younger levels.
Anderson anticipates the Lions will use multiple starting lineups, especially early, to sort things out. Injuries and illness in the preseason didn’t help that quandary, but “the good thing about this team is, the pieces are really good,” the coach said.
Deboard, a junior, returns at point guard after pitching in 14.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last year. He made 41.4% of his field goals, 36.4% from the perimeter and 78.1% at the foul line. Anderson said Deboard has increased his strength and learned to better orchestrate the offense with the host of new faces in larger roles.
Newsome, repeating his senior season with Senate Bill 128, delivered 7.3 ppg and 2.1 rpg last season. He can play the “1” through the “4,” Anderson said, and will provide physicality and athleticism once he’s back from what Anderson tabbed a hairline fracture lingering in the preseason.
“He’s matured and he’s gonna be a big help,” Anderson said of Newsome. “He just knows the system.”
Ellis produced 5.1 ppg and 4.9 rpg last season. The sophomore was nearly back to full strength from a broken wrist when he had a knee issue, Anderson said, but “his body looks really good, and skill-wise, he had a really good summer.”
Hicks, a freshman, showed the ability to hit big shots in big moments last year and has impressed Anderson with his readiness and consistency, the coach said.
Junior Ace Taylor looks to fill a post role when he gets back up to speed after a bout with mononucleosis.
Malachi Wheeler, a junior transfer from Coal Grove who didn’t participate over the summer due to ACL surgery, adds “a veteran mind and body in there,” Anderson said. Sophomore Jacob Vanover drew mention for his growth, hot shooting and athleticism, and senior Tyler Jackson “is a big body and may give us quality minutes.”
Freshmen Rhett Holbrook, Clay Robertson and Griffin Taylor and eighth-grader Jacob Spurlock partially populate a group of underclassmen that waited their turn last year and got a crash course in varsity game speed over the summer.
“All of them have winning in their blood,” Anderson said. “I think they’ve been around enough to respect not only the program but the guys that’s been here and done it. It’ll be interesting. It’ll be a growing thing for them, but I’m excited.”
Anderson’s son Bob, a 2016 Boyd County alumnus, has joined his father’s staff. He’ll handle the Lions’ strength and conditioning and coach the freshman team.