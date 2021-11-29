Ironton did not have to look far for its next coach this summer.
He was a mere three miles away.
Chris Barnes, a former coach and player for the Fighting Tigers, decided to come back home after a three-year stint at Ironton St. Joe.
Barnes was an All-Ohio guard at Ironton in 1981. He also had coaching stints at Central Crossing in Columbus and at South Point.
He guided South Point to an Ohio Valley Conference title in 2014, one of the last schools to claim the hardware before Fairland grabbed a stranglehold on OVC supremacy.
Barnes is excited to teach and coach in one place.
“It came out of the blue and it feels like it was meant to be,” he said. “I moved down the street and I live just three blocks past Ironton High School. It worked out perfectly. It was God’s plan.”
Barnes said the transition process has been smooth, but nearly a month after the start of preseason practice, Ironton still had 17 of his 26 players on the football field.
“We will get better and be prepared to make a deep tournament run,” Barnes said. “We play a really good and tough schedule.
“The guys here are unbelievable,” he added. “The football season ended (on Nov. 13) and some of the players were texting me that night to see if they could get in the gym on Sunday after church. They were at practice that Monday. They haven’t stopped since June. You have to give those guys credit for that.”
Barnes wants to quicken the pace this season. The first-year coach said the team brings back several experienced players after losing the top two scorers from last year to graduation.
“We usually get no scrimmages and the first games we play count,” Barnes said. “You have to do the best you can to hang in there during December. Most of the time, we will have a deceiving record because of the early start time.”
Landen Wilson and Matt Sheridan, an Ironton St. Joe transfer, will likely start in the backcourt.
Aaron Masters, Braxton Pringle, Jackson Vance, Ethan White, Ty Perkins and Lincoln Barnes are among several players who will play a significant role this season.