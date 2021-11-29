You could understand if Elliott County coach Greg Adkins stressed out because of last year’s 8-10 record.
You could sympathize if Adkins fretted over 2021 being the second straight sub-.500 season, the COVID-19 protocols that mostly limited his team to two games from Jan. 13 to Feb. 6, and graduating Bryson Dickerson and Hunter Lyons, last season’s top two scorers and rebounders, and top defender Gavin Whitt.
So, will Adkins be angst-ridden when the Lions journey the 63.4 miles one way to open the season today at Floyd Central?
“No, definitely not,” he said. “Sometimes you go through cycles; we’ve kind of been in that rebuild cycle. … I think what it’s going to do is be replacement by committee.”
To Adkins, staying as serene as Cave Run Lake on a lazy July evening when everything else moves so fast is something you don’t appreciate until you’ve lived a few decades.
“I think a lot of it’s perspective,” Adkins said. “I’ve been fortunate to be here at Elliott County for a long time. We’ve had a lot of success.”
The last six words of the preceding paragraph are a massive understatement.
Adkins was an assistant under Rick Mays when Elliott County won three straight 16th Region titles from 2007-09. Six seasons later, there he was, guiding the Lions to another three-peat from 2015-17. Two seasons ago, Elliott County finished 25-4 and advanced to the region semifinals.
As seems typical of Elliott County, there is a prominent set of twins – sophomores Eli (5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds a game last year) and Gatlin (8.8 and 2.2) Griffith.
Eli is two minutes older – something he tongue-welded-to-cheek swears he never brings up to Gatlin.
“Oh, no,” Eli said. “Never.”
The Griffiths look alike, but their games are not identical.
“(Gatlin’s) more of a true point guard on the team,” Eli said. “I’m more of just a play-off-of-my-brother kind of player; he likes to create for me … he’ll make a move, and I’m always there as a kick-out or something.”
There’s another characteristic in Sandy Hook – consistency. Don’t look for Adkins to break out gimmicky schemes.
“I don’t think our blueprint changes,” he said. “We’ve sot some things that we’ve done over the years. We like what we do; it’s just a matter of figuring out what we’re good at and we’re not good at.
“We’ll pressure as much as possible and at the same time make some adjustments.”
Nathaniel Buckner and Taylor Whitley return for a second senior year. Buckner said coming back required little contemplation.
“I didn’t get much of a senior year the first time around,” Buckner said.
Buckner and Whitley averaged 1.8 and 1.5 rebounds last year, respectively.
“(Buckner) was our sixth man last year. He played a lot of minutes for us,” Adkins said. “He’s obviously more mature, certainly a lot more athletic. He gives us a real strong presence at the rim and his ability to shoot the ball is pretty good, too.”
Sophomore Cameron Adams may be the third guard.
Adkins said the goal is the same every year.
“For us, I think as a group, as we grow, it’s going to be all about balance,” he said. “We just want to be playing our best at the end.”
Eli Griffith, meanwhile, would love a flashback to 2017.
“A successful season is putting up a banner,” he said. “That’s for sure.”