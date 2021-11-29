Roy Whitt appreciates less-stressful basketball practices.
“Things aren’t as nervous and nerve-wracking,” Elliott County’s fifth-year coach said. “You have more confidence in what you’re doing and saying.”
Nevertheless, the task facing the Lions is like trying to ignore the barbecue sauce you spilled on your freshly washed and starched white blouse – bettering last season’s 4-11 record without now-alumnae Abby Adkins, Maleigh McDaniel and Harley Locklear, who combined for a shade over 53% (373 points out of 703) of the scoring.
“It’s going to be harder,” junior guard Katie Adkins said.
Senior Jasmine Ison, however, isn’t worried at all.
“I know I have a lot of teammates here who will pick up where Abby and Maleigh left off, so I’m not really worried about it too much,” she said.
The good news: a sextet of returnees – Adkins, Ison and sophomores Kiley Whitt (Roy’s daughter), Kailey Hamilton, Molly Howard and Rylee Sturgill – are back. They’ve been together since second and third grade.
“They developed a lot quicker than I thought they were going to,” Roy Whitt said. “They work hard in practice; they get their shots up on their own.
“It makes practice go a lot easier. I know they’re going to do a lot of the small things that we want them to do.”
Adkins, Ison and friends are confident because they’ve formed a bond stronger than Tungsten Inert Gas welding – a Sandy Hook sisterhood forged by years of sleepovers and hanging out at Penny Mart, Giovanni’s Pizza and Frostee Freeze before a March fire totaled the iconic eatery.
“It’s just always a good time with every one of these girls,” Howard said. “We’re always laughing and just happy when we’re together.”
Ask Roy Whitt about the get-togethers, and he chuckles.
“I have no idea what they do at Penny Mart besides hang out and talk,” he said.
The biggest change you’ll see is on defense. Roy Whitt said the Lions are better at anticipating passes.
“Last year was primarily of a half-court man, half-court zone,” he said. “I think this year’s team, we’ve got some speed. We’re going to mix our defenses up. We’re going to press a lot more than we have in the past.
“(Hamilton’s) a much improved ball-handler. She’s the best on-the-ball defender we have.”
Elliott County will again be a guard-oriented offense – seven of the 10 players on the roster are in the backcourt. Ison averaged 6.7 points a game last year, followed by Adkins at 5.7.
“(Ison) doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes. She doesn’t take bad shots,” coach Whitt said. “(Adkins) gets to the rim. She’s really good off the dribble.”
Hamilton added: “We have a lot of good ball movement. We always make the extra pass. We can drive and kick because we have good shooters.”
Adkins said she learned a lot from her sister Abby.
“She was very not stingy with the ball,” she said. “She passed … she made all the right plays.”
Ison, Whitt and Adkins averaged 2.6, 2.5 and 2.3 rebounds a game, respectively.
Elliott County has not had a winning season since the 2008-09 Lions finished 22-9, won the 62nd District Tournament and reached the 16th Region Tournament final. The 10-15 record in 2019 is the only double-figure winning campaign since then.
Adkins, however, is hopeful the Lions’ success in the dirt and grass transfers indoors. She watched the softball team win district for the first time since 1995.
“They can do it, we can do it,” she said. “I think we’ll have a real good chance to win district.”