Rowan County has dominated the 61st District for most of a decade.
This year – a tougher task.
“Fleming County gets almost everybody back,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “Bath County gets a lot of their pieces back, and Menifee County had a really, really good summer. Our district is going to be maybe the most competitive district in the region this year, I think.
“We’re the ones that have got a lot of work ahead of us to be able to compete again.”
Fleming County, Bath County and Menifee County finished well below .500 last season. The good news in 2021-22: all three return their top two scorers.
“Bath and Fleming are really good,” Menifee County coach Tim Swartz said. “And Rowan, they’ve got a lot to choose from; I’m sure they’ll come up with a good team.”
Fleming County
The Panthers struggled to a 6-14 record in Buddy Biggs’s first season in Flemingsburg.
“It was a very difficult year,” Biggs said. “All the COVID issues and shutdowns; we had a COVID outbreak on our team.”
What should brighten Biggs’s world this year: the top four scorers – Jayden Argo (12.7 points last year), Landen Lutz (11.4), Adam Hargett (11.1) and Lucas Jolly (10.7) – all return. Argo and Hargett averaged 7.6 and 5.0 rebounds, respectively.
“We’re going to be playing small ball,” Biggs said. “We don’t have any 6-6, 6-8 guys.”
Senior Larkin McKee, who missed last season with a torn ACL, also returns, along with Seth Hickerson.
“It gives us some confidence going into the season that we can score the basketball,” Biggs said.
Defense was a weakness last year. Fleming County allowed 1,575 points a game, an average of nearly 78.8 points.
“We gave up way too many points per game last year; it’s my responsibility to fix that as coach,” Biggs said.
Menifee County
There was no way to cover last season in chocolate with candy sprinkles on top – the Wildcats were 1-24.
“It was bad, but I knew it going in,” Swartz said. “We played young guys and a few guys that had no experience. Expectations were really low … I had young guys that were really good but just need to mature and get better.”
Three returning Wildcats engender hope in Frenchburg, Mariba and Denniston: sophomore guard Eli Johnson, who averaged 21.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a game last year; freshman guard Brevon Ricker (12.0 points) and 6-foot-5 senior Trey Abner, a transfer from Leslie County who averaged 9.2 points, made 56% (including 34.5% from long distance) and grabbed 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles.
Johnson and Ricker are taking a COVID-permitted extra season.
“They do a little bit of everything well,” Swartz said. “Both of them shoot it really well; they’re crafty.”
Senior Alex Craft, who averaged 2.7 points and 5.2 rebounds, also returns.
Senior Isaac Tackett and four juniors – Skylar Deskins, Jadon Smith, Gage Hatton and Harley Donathon – should play significant minutes. Swartz said Smith has not played basketball since middle school.
Two other freshmen, Aiden Manley and Caleb Perkins, could also be in the rotation.
“I think Menifee’s set up the next four, five years,” Swartz said.
Bath County
Wildcats coach Bart Williams said the best way to deal with last year’s 7-16 record is to … forget about last year.
“I think every coach in the area is going to tell you last year was so messed up,” Williams said. “I’ve really just forgotten about that year.”
Of all the 16th Region’s 16 teams, COVID-19 possibly hit Bath County among the hardest. The Wildcats had just knocked off Pendleton County on Jan. 9, followed by … nothing until a 58-57 loss Feb. 2 at Fairview.
Leading scorers Zack Otis and Jordan Wilson, who averaged 24.4 and 12.7 points a game, respectively, are back.
“Both of them are good, solid guards, and I think you’ve got to have good solid guards to be competitive in our region,” Williams said.
Forward Tyler Buckhanon, who missed all but six games last year, averaged 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds a game.