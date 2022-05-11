CANNONSBURG Leadership is nothing new to Reece Goss, but his role was already set to increase in Johnson Central’s wrestling program even before September.
Two-time All-Area Wrestler of the Year Levid Rodriguez moved on from the Golden Eagles to Grundy (Virginia) before his senior year. Goss, the natural heir to Rodriguez’s mantle as Johnson Central’s top wrestler, began wrapping his mind around that.
Then, making matters far more worse for Johnson Central than simply trying to replace a top talent — tragedy struck.
Legendary Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney fell ill and died in connection with COVID-19.
That didn’t tear apart Johnson Central’s wrestling team — or, for that matter, its football program. In keeping with Matney’s typically tight-knit clubs, his passing galvanized them.
Goss personified it, wrestling his way to state championship status in his weight class. That title match wasn’t only relevant to his individual result — Goss’s victory lifted the Golden Eagles into second place in the state tournament’s final standings.
Goss’s efforts garnered him The Daily Independent All-Area Wrestler of the Year recognition.
“Reece showed great leadership since he’s been here, even before his senior year,” Johnson Central coach Darren Gamble said. “He was a big Matney person, about like a stepson to coach Matney. He put a lot of pressure on himself, but that’s what coach Matney expected from him. He worked hard all year, did a lot of offseason wrestling and got himself prepared.”
Gamble, who took over as the Golden Eagles’ mat boss for Matney, is the All-Area Coach of the Year. He skippered Johnson Central to its second state runner-up finish in school history.
True to form, Gamble accepted little credit, sharing it with his predecessor and his assistant coaches.
“I feel like this team has been being developed for several years now,” Gamble said. “Coach Matney, (and) Kelly Castle, Blake Gamble and Matt Smith — that’s my assistants this year — these guys have worked their hind ends off the last several years to develop this team. We just came in and tried to keep the ball rolling, and I felt like we had a good year, finishing second.”
Gamble called it gratifying to share the ride with Blake Gamble, his son and assistant coach. Being the head coach was not unfamiliar to Darren Gamble, who led the Golden Eagles for 11 seasons, he said, before trading places with Matney, then a wrestling assistant.
The transition back — other than the heartbreak its cause engendered — was smooth because “Jim and I did a lot of things the same,” Gamble said.
That included winning. Johnson Central claimed its 14th consecutive region tournament title and qualified a competitor to the state finals from each of the 14 weight classes.
“It’s just a fantastic feeling,” Gamble said. “We’ve got a super team. Everybody on the team is just like one big family. I’m glad to be part of it still.”
Goss credited the efforts of the Gambles in keeping Johnson Central pointed in the right direction.
“Awesome coaches. Great coaches,” Goss said. “Big shout-out to Darren and Blake Gamble for stepping in. I know it was a hard spot for them, but they ran this team really, really well and helped all of my teammates get to be on the podium this year.”
Literally. Johnson Central produced 12 region champions and qualified its top wrestler in every weight class for All-Area.
Goss led the way, compiling a 37-1 record at 144 pounds and winning the state crown. He is bound next to wrestle at Kent State and worked to harness the emotion and pressure that mounted in his senior season.
“With coach Matney, and committing already, it’s just a lot of pressure,” Goss said. “You try to have fun out there, but it’s just a lot of pressure, so you gotta make the best of it.”
He succeeded, never more so than when second place in the state tournament at George Rogers Clark on Feb. 26 came down to one match — Goss’s title match.
Goss defeated Woodford County’s Gavin Andreoni in sudden victory to ensure Johnson Central finished with 138.5 points — edging third-place Ryle’s 138.
“I think he handled the pressure real well,” Gamble said of Goss. “He knew it came down to that match, and he stepped up and had a great performance.”
Goss built himself up, he said, by fulfilling a desire to get on the mat as often as possible. That lent itself to being ready to fulfill the role vacated by Rodriguez — who in his own right won a Virginia state title at 220 pounds in 2022.
“I always felt like, since my sophomore year, I was smaller, but I had a lot of urge to get in that wrestling room and wrestle all year long,” Goss said. “I knew stepping up was a big thing. Getting that team ready for the state championship, I knew we’d be OK.”
Goss was one of seven Golden Eagles with top-five State finishes. The others: JD Morris (33-4 overall, third at 113 pounds), Ryan Smith (43-4, fourth at 106), Jake Cain (44-4, third at 138), Zack McCoart (40-5, fourth at 165), Dalton Matney (38-6, fourth at 175) and Chase Price (41-3, second at 190).
Adam Williams, a two-time State runner-up, placed sixth in his senior season, going 35-7 at 126. Logan Castle (33-13) was eighth at 157, and Jesse McCoy (38-5) placed eighth at 215.
Rounding out the Johnson Central All-Area contingent: Patrick Meek (36-10 at 120), Caleb Barnes (33-10 at 132), Seth Davis (28-12 at 150) and Brady Adkins (33-16 in the heavyweight division).
Boyd County produced the second-most All-Area wrestlers with four. Heavyweight Skyeler Tallent went 24-8 on the season and advanced to the second day of the state tournament. He owns 79 career victories.
John Jackson went 21-8 at 144 pounds and carries 69 career victories. Chase Gillum was 9-13 at 132, and Kaiden Nottingham was 10-15 at 106.
Ashland and West Carter each collected three All-Area honors. Eric Billips (175), Troy Gardner (113) and Landon Humphreys (190) represent the Matcats.
Samuel Rayburn was the first State podium finisher in Comets program history, coming in sixth in Winchester at 215. Sebastian Crow (126) and Davin Skinner (150) join him from West Carter.
Greenup County’s Zach Dyer (7-4 at 120) completed the team.
All-Area honors were determined by placement at the Eighth Region Tournament on Feb. 12 in Mount Sterling.
The top two finishers at the region tournament in each weight class from northeastern Kentucky programs were named All-Area, as long as each finished within the top five, thus qualifying to be at least a State alternate.
The newspaper’s sports department selected Wrestler and Coach of the Year.