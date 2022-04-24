CANNONSBURG Fueled by the state’s top scorer, Lawrence County went down to the wire in pursuit of an accomplishment it had never attained.
Boyd County got back where it believes it belongs, and handed its coach a historic accolade in the process.
The Lions’ bench boss and the Bulldogs’ leader on the floor took home All-Area superlatives accordingly.
Lawrence County junior guard Kensley Feltner pitched in 26.9 points per game — best in the commonwealth — as the Bulldogs played in their first region tournament final in 39 years. There they were tied with Pikeville in the final 10 seconds of overtime before the Panthers finished off a four-peat as 15th Region Tournament titleist.
As Feltner, The Daily Independent’s All-Area Player of the Year, has stepped up her game, so has Lawrence County. The Bulldogs have gone from winning their first district tournament championship in school history in 2020 to this season being mere moments — one more basket and one more stop — from a trip to Rupp Arena.
“I’m really hoping we can get over that and win it all next year,” Feltner said during the All-Area photo shoot at Boyd County High School. “It’s been our goal. That’s what we’ve always wanted to accomplish. It’s very special, it’s a big opportunity, and I’m hoping we can get to that level next year.”
Feltner will surely be a central piece to such an effort. She made 53.2% of her field goals this year in addition to collecting 9.2 rebounds per game.
“Scoring, I just try to let the game come to me,” Feltner said. “I don’t try to force a lot, but I feel like I’ve always been a natural scorer, and I try to include everybody and really make my game more than just scoring.
“(Leading the state in scoring) is a great accomplishment, and I’m very proud of myself, but it makes me even hungrier and want to still be that top dog next year.”
Feltner listed Western Kentucky, Murray State, Charlotte, East Tennessee State, UAB and Northern Kentucky as her top six schools entering the summer before her senior season. She is the first girls Player of the Year from Lawrence County, though not the first with that honor in Louisa nor in her bloodline. Her uncle, the late Phillip Ratliff, was boys Player of the Year representing Lawrence County in 1989.
Boyd County, meanwhile, won its fourth 16th Region Tournament title in a span of six seasons, but the 2022 championship was perhaps the least probable of that quartet — at least to people outside Cannonsburg and Summit.
The Lions, after all, dressed no seniors and only one junior.
“We have expectations every year to win the district and region tournament, and that’s not gonna change,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said, “but I think the expectations from people around were, OK, this is a rebuilding year for us. You can talk to any of our team; we never once said, OK, we’re gonna build for next year. We were like, we get the right draw, we win our district, and it (could turn) out good for us.
“I guess not having the X on our back from the start like we had the last few years (helped), but that’s our goal each and every year, and we’ve been in the last six region finals. That’s our goal next year. We’re not gonna change that.”
Fraley’s work skippering a talented but youthful team, most filling newly larger roles, to another region title garnered him his fourth All-Area Coach of the Year nod.
Taylor Bartrum, Audrey Biggs and Jasmine Jordan represent Boyd County on the All-Area team.
Biggs netted 17.4 ppg and 7.0 rpg and made 44% of her shots. Jordan delivered 10.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg in a breakout campaign, converting 47.2% from the field.
Bartrum, in her first year at Boyd County after moving from New Jersey when her father got a job on Marshall’s football coaching staff, dropped in 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game and was an athletic defensive pest and a steadying hand helping guide the Lions offense.
Fraley praised the Lions’ complementary pieces up and down the roster.
“It was a total team effort,” he said. “The one thing we were missing, and Taylor comes. She stepped right in. She’s not really a point guard, but she said, ‘coach, I’ll do whatever.’ So she took over at the point and had a tremendous year.”
Fraley’s 26th season as Boyd County’s coach included the Lions’ 500th victory under his lead in December. It got better: Boyd County’s 51-35 win over Ashland in the region tournament final was Fraley’s 515th victory, breaking a tie with the late legendary John “Hop” Brown for most wins by a coach in 16th Region history.
Fraley and Brown weren’t close early in Fraley’s career, he said, as the brash new kid on the block “because I came in and didn’t give him the respect that he deserved.”
That has shifted over the past two and a half decades to Fraley continuing to credit Brown as “the best girls coach to ever coach in the 16th, and in my opinion, he will always be. ... I don’t care if I’ve got one more victory than him.”
Feltner and Biggs are among a dozen repeat All-Area selections. West Carter’s Allie Stone leads that group with her fifth All-Area bid. She pitched in 24.3 ppg and made 50.3% of her field goals, 48.3% from 3-point range and 87.3% at the foul line.
Feltner and Rowan County’s Haven Ford both garnered their fourth All-Area pick. Ford produced 20.4 ppg and 9.7 rpg for the Vikings, sinking 44% from the field and 82.1% of her free throws.
Lewis County’s Cheyenne D’Souza and Sarah Paige Weddington, Ashland’s Mikayla Martin, Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard all qualified for their third All-Area team.
D’Souza’s stat line: 16.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 53.7% shooting from the field. Weddington netted 15.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 47.9% from the floor and 80.2% on charity tosses.
Martin collected 11.8 ppg and 9.1 rpg, making 45.5% of her shots. Steele dropped in 21.9 ppg and 7.7 rpg and hit 45.8% from the field. Woodard averaged 18.2 ppg and 10.4 rpg and converted 54.4% of her shots.
Biggs, Greenup County’s Rachel Bush, Morgan County’s Jenna Hampton and Rose Hill Christian’s Bellamee Sparks got on their second All-Area lists.
Bush averaged 15.9 ppg and 10.2 rpg and made 46.6% from the field and 80.3% at the foul line. Hampton produced 19.2 ppg and 4.3 ppg and made 44% from the floor. Sparks amassed 25.0 ppg and 12.0 rpg.
Eight northeastern Kentucky players were selected to their first All-Area team: Morgan County’s Emily Adkins (12.6 ppg, 40.3% 3-point shooting), Bath County’s Ashtyn Barrett (17.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Rowan County’s Katie Chandler (11.9 ppg, 49.3% on field goals, 4.3 rpg), Raceland’s Nim Maynard (13.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Emilea Preece of Paintsville (15.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Russell’s Bella Quinn (9.3 ppg), Ella Sellars of Ashland (11.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and the Kittens’ Kenleigh Woods (11.8 ppg, 48.8% shooting from the field).
The All-Area Player and Coach of the Year awards are determined by the newspaper’s sports department. The team is composed by northeastern Kentucky coaches’ voting.
2021-22 The Daily Independent All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Emily Adkins (Morgan County)
Ashtyn Barrett (Bath County)
Taylor Bartrum (Boyd County)
Audrey Biggs (Boyd County)
Rachel Bush (Greenup County)
Katie Chandler (Rowan County)
Cheyenne D’Souza (Lewis County)
Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County)
Haven Ford (Rowan County)
Jenna Hampton (Morgan County)
Jasmine Jordan (Boyd County)
Mikayla Martin (Ashland)
Nim Maynard (Raceland)
Emilea Preece (Paintsville)
Bella Quinn (Russell)
Ella Sellars (Ashland)
Bellamee Sparks (Rose Hill Christian)
Shaelyn Steele (Russell)
Allie Stone (West Carter)
Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County)
Kelsie Woodard (Menifee County)
Kenleigh Woods (Ashland)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kensley Feltner (Lawrence County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Pete Fraley (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Jenna Adkins (Russell), Sophie Adkins (Lawrence County), Clara Blair (Johnson Central), Jaycee Gevedon (Menifee County), Ava Hyden (Paintsville), Jasmine Ison (Elliott County), Kiera Loving (Fairview), Emma Picklesimer (Raceland), Hailey Rose (Rowan County), Kaison Ward (Lawrence County)