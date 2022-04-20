y MATTHEW SPARKS
CANNONSBURG Ashland continued to add to its storied history this season. Bath County completed a campaign that was one for the record books.
It didn’t come easy for the Tomcats as they navigated through an improved 16th Region, a tougher schedule and injuries to two of their top players.
Senior Ethan Sellars became the glue that held all the championship components in place until Ashland entered the postseason with its full roster intact.
The Tomcats won their fourth straight region tournament title, which allowed Sellars and his teammates to end their season once again on the Rupp Arena hardwood at the Sweet Sixteen.
Sellars said the team has a bond that will never be broken.
“This year was definitely a grind,” Sellars said during the All-Area photoshoot at Boyd County High School. “It’s always a grind with coach (Jason) Mays. We grind it out and push each other in practice. When adversity and injuries start to happen, it just takes that fight that you have to the next level. It showed how together our team was this season. We could overcome that adversity together.”
The Wildcats tallied a school-record 27 wins this year and secured their second region tournament win since 1977. Coach Bart Williams had the duo of Zack Otis and Tyler Buckhanon leading the way, but for the team to reach a new level of success, it had to be a team effort.
“We knew coming in that we had the pieces to be a good basketball team,” Williams said. “We had two really good players, and any time you have one of the best guards in the region and one of the best bigs in the region, you have a chance to do some special things.
“We got the other kids to buy in,” he added. “We had kids that accepted their roles and laid it on the line every night. Jordan Wilson had a great year. Seth Grigsby had a great year defensively. Judah Hill and Taylan Sorrell rebound, play defense and take charges.”
Sellars and Williams are The Daily Independent’s All-Area Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Sellars led the Tomcats in scoring with 17.6 points a game, including 32 in the region final against rival Boyd County. He also drained 43.7% of his 3-point attempts this season. The senior set the single-game mark for 3s in a region tournament game when he hit eight against East Carter in the opening round.
“I definitely had to take on more of a leadership role this year,” Sellars said. “I’m not really a vocal leader. We had Cole (Villers) missing practice so he could be at therapy, which he should. Colin (Porter) had to miss time because of injuries. It’s hard to see your best players out. I just knew I had to keep the team together. When they got back, we were the same team that we’ve always been.”
Villers and Porter joined Sellars on the All-Area roster. Both players were selected to the squad for the third straight season.
Porter claimed the 16th Region Tournament Most Valuable Player trophy last month. The dominant distributor also netted 17.4 points a contest. Villers played in 20 games and averaged 14.5 points.
“I’ve been in class with Cole ever since kindergarten,” Sellars said. “He’s been like a brother to me. I played against Colin. I knew he always had that dog in him. He brings so much to the table. When he came here, we became brothers as well. Playing with those two has meant the world to me. I can’t imagine playing without them next season. I’ve been blessed.”
Sellars has been a constant competitor for Mays since he arrived at Ashland for years ago. He called the senior his favorite player to coach since he entered the high school ranks.
“Cole, Colin, Devaunte Robinson, Ethan Hudson and Justin Bradley would all agree to that,” Mays said. “It is definitely not because he was the most fun or easiest to coach. But probably because he reminded me of the younger version of myself. I am very proud of his development over the past four years.
“Much of that can be attributed to his youth coaches in our community before he got to high school and obviously, his parents,” he added. “Coaching Selly has been a demonstration in allowing a player to be themselves. … He was able to become the best version of himself. He definitely captained our ship throughout this season in his own way. I can’t wait to see what he achieves with the rest of his life.”
Bath County went from seven wins in 2020-21 to the record total this year. The pandemic hit the team hard, and the Wildcats could not get on track. The momentum and the experience gained last season proved to be a great asset.
Otis (21.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Buckhanon (15.2 ppg, 10.6 ppg) had intangibles to guide Bath County to places it hadn’t seen in years, according to their coach.
“Both of those guys are great leaders,” Williams said. “They are very vocal. They do a great job during practice and in games. We had two kids that were the focus of our offense, and they were also leaders on the floor. The kids looked up to them. All that goes into why we were successful. It’s one of the little things that made us a great team.”
Lawrence County and Lewis County each placed two players on the All-Area team.
The Bulldogs won 24 games this season. Cody Maynard and Trenton Adkins were the top Dawgs on the team. Maynard paced Lawrence County in scoring with 22 points a contest. Adkins nearly averaged a triple-double, recording 15 points and nine rebounds a night.
The Lions received major contributions from Logan Liles and Trey Gerike. Liles, the reigning boys golf All-Area Player of the Year, made shots on the basketball court, too. The senior dropped in 66 3-pointers and finished with an 18.2 scoring average. Gerike posted 16.3 points a game.
The Lions from Boyd County won their first nine games and advanced to the region tournament final. Rheyce Deboard earned an All-Area spot and led a balanced Boyd County team with 16 points a game.
Russell won its first 63rd District Tournament title since 2013 and halted Ashland’s 43-game winning streak against region competition in early February.
Brady Bell passed the 1,500-point scoring mark during that game, just one of the many buckets the senior collected this season. The forward tallied 25.4 points a night — tops in the region and 13th in the state.
Chase Alderman averaged a double-double for Rowan County this year with 17.9 ppg and 12.0. rpg. The Vikings started slow but found their stride late in the campaign, winning 11 of their final 14 games. Rowan County won its eighth straight 61st District title.
Bell and Alderman are making their third consecutive appearance on the All-Area team.
Paintsville’s Colby Fugate and Fairview’s Jaxon Manning made the squad for the second year in a row. Both players sport impressive scoring averages. Fugate netted 23.2 points a night. Manning recorded 22.2 points a contest and hit 40% of his 3-point attempts.
Raceland’s Andrew Floyd (15.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Fleming County’s Jayden Argo (16.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah (13.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Menifee County’s Eli Johnson (22.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and West Carter’s Landon Nichols (19.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg) round out the All-Area club.
Northeastern Kentucky coaches’ votes determined the team members. The Daily Independent sports staff selected the Coach and Player of the Year.
2021-22 The Daily Independent All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Trenton Adkins (Lawrence County)
Chase Alderman (Rowan County)
Jayden Argo (Fleming County)
Brady Bell (Russell)
Tyler Buckhanon (Bath County)
Rheyce Deboard (Boyd County)
Andrew Floyd (Raceland)
Colby Fugate (Paintsville)
Trey Gerike (Lewis County)
Trenton Hannah (Greenup County)
Eli Johnson (Menifee County)
Logan Liles (Lewis County)
Jaxon Manning (Fairview)
Cody Maynard (Lawrence County)
Landon Nichols (West Carter)
Zack Otis (Bath County)
Colin Porter (Ashland)
Ethan Sellars (Ashland)
Cole Villers (Ashland)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Sellars (Ashland)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bart Williams (Bath County)
Honorable mention: Trey Abner (Menifee County), Cameron Adams (Elliott County), Jackson Bond (West Carter), Kyle Broughton (Raceland), Nathaniel Buckner (Elliott County), Zander Carter (Ashland), Steven "Bubba" Day (Fairview), Griffin Downs (Russell), Jason Ellis (Boyd County), Connor Fugate (Paintsville), Connor Goodman (East Carter), Eli Griffith (Elliott County), Gatlin Griffith (Elliott County), Tyler Johnson (Lawrence County), Tanner Johnson (Fairview), Connor LeMaster (Johnson Central), Larkin McKee (Fleming County), Ryleh McKenzie (Johnson Central), Brad Newsome (Boyd County), Chase Pennington (Rose Hill Christian), Grant Rice (Johnson Central), Jacob Spurlock (Boyd County), Braxton Tharp (Paintsville), Colby Wilburn (Rowan County), Jordan Wilson (Bath County)