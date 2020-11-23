One of the most overused adages in sports is without a doubt “It’s not about how you start, but how you finish.”
Despite it being an obvious cliche, it was certainly applicable to the Ironton boys basketball program a year ago.
The Fighting Tigers roster was filled with talented players who starred not only on the court, but the gridiron as well.
Such is the case again in 2020 as the Tigers football team again pieced together a playoff run culminating in a state runner-up finish.
Second-year Ironton head man PJ Fitch is elated to be a part of a school with such high athletic success.
After all, it didn’t cause his team any problems last year. After a slow start and feeling things out, the Tigers made a late tournament run as they advanced to the district championship and an appearance in Athens at the Convo as the 11-seed in the bracket.
Though Fitch faces similar circumstances to a year ago, the same challenges must be faced.
“It’s hard to evaluate everybody to determine their strengths and weaknesses,” Fitch said. “I’ve got a system I like to run, but at the same time you’ve got to be flexible and adjust to the horses that you have and that’s hard to do on such short notice.
“When you’re behind like that in the beginning, it really does take like half the season to where you’ve had enough actual practice time to evaluate your players to make sure you got everything going in the direction to give yourselves and your team the best chance to win.”
Mix in losing five seniors to graduation and Reid Carrico, who will early enroll at Ohio State, along with facing the COVID-19 pandemic, and Fitch is matched up with problems he likely hasn’t seen much in his 12 years as a head coach.
Yet Fitch is very optimistic about not only what this season holds, but what’s ahead for the Fighting Tigers.
“We’re going to be really young, but pretty skilled overall,” Fitch said. “I think it’ll take us a little while to look at the moving pieces and come up with an offensive and defensive scheme that gives us the best chance to win with what we’re working with.”
Like last year’s team, this year also will feature five seniors.
Trent Hacker was Ironton’s sixth man a season ago and is “does a great job crashing and driving” and is “and outstanding defensive player,” per Fitch.
Erickson Barnes provides range for the Tigers. Fitch said Barnes is a “really good shooter who is back out for us this year.”
Also vying for time is senior Will York, who Fitch called a solid post with great leadership.
Fitch has not had an opportunity to look at newcomer Terrence West, who has shined on the gridiron, but said, “I’ve heard some positive things about him.”
Rounding out the seniors is Caleb Hopper who stands tall at 6-foot-4 and “could have a big impact” if he’s able to stay healthy.
Ironton features two juniors in Aaron Masters and Braxton Pringle.
Masters transferred from Wheelersburg, and Fitch will be looking for him to contribute. Pringle is a “solid 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3 center type player for us,” per Fitch.
Fitch said the sophomore class has rich potential.
“We’ve really got an outstanding group of sophomores basketball talent wise that have a chance to be pretty special if they work hard and work together, and we look to them to contribute greatly to varsity this year,” Fitch said.
Landon Wilson was described as a “really quick point guard type player, good slasher, with good handles” and could compete for the 1-spot.
Jackson Vance might play a forward or center spot, but “can shoot the ball from deep and play with his back to the bucket a little bit,” according to Fitch.
Ethan White and Tayden Carpenter round out the sophomore class. Fitch likes their shooting ability and frame.
Fitch tabbed freshman Blake Porter as having a high ceiling.
As always, the OVC figures to be a gauntlet. Fitch anticipates Fairland will be the top dog, with everyone else in hot pursuit.