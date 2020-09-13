There are websites that want you to replace your broken china – even in the original patterns.
You’ll find offers for new, energy-efficient windows, windshields or computer software.
The Fleming County, Bath County and Morgan County football teams desire to refurbish their rosters this year. They want to repeat (Fleming County was 9-3 in 2019), recover (Bath County suffered multiple injuries in a 4-7 campaign) and recalibrate (Morgan County broke down with an 0-10 slog).
Fleming County
Panthers coach Bill Spencer is not double-talking when he said his Fleming County football team is simultaneously young and experienced.
“We have four offensive linemen coming back that either started every game for us last year (or) started several,” Spencer said. “But as far as skill position goes, we have one receiver coming back. We lost our quarterback (Jonathan Maher, who threw for 2,412 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for another 1,172 yards and 14 scores), starting fullback (Kaleb Flanery, who also led the team with 702 receiving yards) and our other receiver (Carsen Gulley, 534 yards with nine scores).”
Senior Tanner Weaver and junior Levi Denton ran for 320 and 175 yards last year, respectively. Senior Zeke Conn was the only Panther (3 of 6 for 16 yards) besides Maher who completed a pass.
“We like to have a lot of opportunities — we like to say, a lot of opportunities for new guys to step in and make their name,” Spencer said.
Bath County
There’s the novel coronavirus, but sixth-year coach Johnny Poynter enthuses about just plain novel.
“For the first time since I’ve been here, we’ve got some speed and we’ve got some depth,” Poynter said.
Good thing. The Wildcats’ top two rushers – Ryan Leach and Dalton Nelson – graduated.
Then there were the injuries.
No loss was more crushing than junior Quentin Lewis, because for one night he made folks dream of the days of former Wildcat star Landan Swartz. Lewis ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns on Aug. 23, 2019 at Lewis County.
Unfortunately, he was lost for the rest of the season the following week against Rowan County.
Besides Lewis, junior Hunter McCoy and freshman Carter Hart could take some significant snaps, and Poynter can choose from up to 12 players on the offensive and defensive lines.
Bath County is also channeling its inner Tom Petty – the Wildcats are “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”
“If we don’t have a good football team,” Poynter said, “at least we might have a good cross country team because we’ve done a whole lot of running.”
Morgan County
Cougars coach Mark Easterling needs but a single sentence to summarize last season.
“It was very humbling,” he said.
Morgan County scored 80 points (the second-fewest in Class 2A), was shut out four times and scored in double figures just twice – a 46-30 setback at Betsy Layne and a 48-22 defeat at Magoffin County.
The defense surrendered 439 points, the sixth-most in Class 2A.
At times, you might have found more players at Morgan County ARH Hospital’s ER than the football field. Easterling remembers a 27-8 home loss to Knott County Central on Sept. 27, 2019 – he had 16 players with slings and crutches and only 18 in uniform.
“We’ve gotta stay healthy,” Easterling said.
With seven seniors, Morgan County is considerably more experienced this season. One of them, Jarred Potter, is the starting quarterback.
Junior Drew Lindon should see time at wing back and receiver. He’s also a defensive end.
“We’re gonna go back to what we do, the triple option,” Easterling said.