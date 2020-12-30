You didn’t have to wait long to watch Boyd County junior JB Terrill to finish a cross country race.
It’s because The Daily Independent’s 2020 All-Area Boys Runner of the Year was usually among the top five finishers.
Terrill took third at the Class 2A state meet Oct. 30 in Bourbon County in 16 minutes, 41.89 seconds. He led the Lions to fourth place in the team standings.
There was more. Terrill won the Class 2A, Region 6 race in 16:23.97.
“Third (at State) was obviously a great success,” Terrill said. “I did my best and everybody else doing their best has shown me we’re a great team running together.”
If you didn’t know better, Boyd County finishing fourth seemed a comedown after placing second in 2019 and 2018. To Terrill, it wasn’t.
“But even getting fourth was a big success for us, just because it shows that even during this crazy year we’ve been able to stay up there,” Terrill said.
Boyd County coach Becca Chaney said Terrill ranks with former Lion greats. He’s right up there with Elijah Miller and Isaiah Caperton.
“He runs so smoothly; he runs so effortlessly,” Chaney said.
Chaney, the All-Area Coach of the Year in both boys and girls cross country competition, also guided the Lady Lions to a fifth-place State team finish.
“The way things were this season, I am pleased with both, actually,” Chaney said. “I know the boys were a little heartbroken; it was such a close margin from being second again – a four-point margin.”
The Lions couldn’t run on the state course ahead of time and only saw it the day of the meet, but they were ready. Chaney’s strategy: go all out the first mile, negotiate alternating uphills and downhills the next two miles, and realize the finish was “gonna be guts because it was all uphill.”
COVID-19 travel restrictions kept Boyd County away from bigger races at Cabell Midland and in Louisville. Chaney countered by experimenting: doing hill work at Armco Park in Ashland, trying new workout routines and adding three 1,000-meter intervals with 60-second rest periods between heats to build speed and endurance.
“I started researching,” Chaney said. “This is kinda what college cross country teams do; they do a lot of 1,000s and they do a lot of 1,200s.”
Terrill is a believer.
“I would say I definitely had a stronger kick at the end of the year,” TerriIl said. “It was tough, but you could tell by the end of the season it worked.”
Five of Terrill’s teammates are on the All-Area team: junior Gavin Brock (third in the region meet and 26th in the state), junior Spenser Elswick (fourth and 20th), sophomore Hudson Cox (10th and 58th), junior Waylon Smith (ninth and 95th) and freshman Mason Newsome (eighth and 38th).
Three Russell runners — junior Davis Brown, senior Elijah Pridemore and junior Nate Sabotchick — finished in the top 15 at the region. Brown was second to Terrill, Pridemore was seventh and Sabotchick was 13th.
Two Ashland runners made the first team: senior Eli Aldrige, who finished 16th in the region and 77th in the state, and sophomore Chandler Boyle (14th in the region).
Ashland coach Chris Bruner said Boyles moved from sixth in the Tomcats’ lineup to first. “Eli came on strong late; he started the year on an injured hip,” he said.
Three Rowan County runners — senior Jonah Stanley, junior A.J. Barker and senior Trad Egleston — finished in the top 15 at the region event. Stanley was fifth in the region and 37th at the state meet, Barker was sixth and 44th, and Egleston was 11th and 83rd.
East Carter freshman Peyton Fannin finished 19th in the region championship.
2020 ALL-AREA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Eli Aldrige (Ashland)
AJ Barker (Rowan County)
Chandler Boyle (Ashland)
Gavin Brock (Boyd County)
Davis Brown (Russell)
Hudson Cox (Boyd County)
Trad Egleston (Rowan County)
Spenser Elswick (Boyd County)
Peyton Fannin (East Carter)
Mason Newsome (Boyd County)
Eli Pridemore (Russell)
Nate Sabotchick (Russell)
Waylon Smith (Boyd County)
Jonah Stanley (Rowan County)
JB Terrill (Boyd County)
RUNNER OF THE YEAR
JB Terrill (Boyd County)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Becca Chaney (Boyd County)
Honorable mention: Adam Adkins (Raceland), Samuel Bodine (Bath County), Hunter Middleton (Bath County), Brevon Ricker (Menifee County), Nathan Roark (Bath County), Tristan Robertson (Lawrence County), Tyler Rupert (East Carter)