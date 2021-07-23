Baseball and softball fields sat empty. A spring passed without a track meet.
Tennis courts went idle and bass boats could not lure in the big one.
The cancellation of spring sports in 2020 was followed by months of uncertainty as KHSAA and school officials contemplated their next move with a fall docket looming.
Players and coaches were undeterred in their preparation efforts as they waited for their opportunity to showcase their skills once again.
They endured the time of turmoil and eventually found competition once again. It wasn’t an easy path, but all involved navigated the roadblocks along the way.
Because of that dedication and perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily Independent is honoring all athletes, coaches and administrators in the 2020-21 school year as Tony Curnutte Memorial Sportsmen of the Year.
The Waiting Game
Lauren Spears would not let another setback derail her plans for a return to the softball diamond.
The Ashland senior was running sprints on March 5. In the final moments of her workout, Spears changed direction and heard her knee pop. After a few seconds of shock, she learned of her dislocated patella and had to miss the next four weeks of action.
The Kittens catcher had already lost her junior season. It would not happen a second time.
“It was three weeks before the season,” Spears said. “I went to turn around and my knee popped out of place. … I was freaking out because my knee was sitting on my MCL. I have no idea how it didn’t tear. I did miss the first week of the season.
“It was another motivator,” she added. “It showed that it could get taken away from you in a second. After COVID-19 and the injury, I just wanted to give it my all every single game.”
The Russell girls basketball team already had disappointment lingering on their minds even before COVID-19 entered the picture.
The 2019-20 Lady Devils were sitting in the Rupp Arena stands on the day their state tournament dreams would become reality. But the festivities did not make it past the opening round. Russell would not get to play and had to make the drive home after the tournament was postponed and eventually canceled.
Coach Mandy Layne said her team envisioned brighter days ahead. They chose to use the time to improve and not wallow in the past.
“I’m always one of those people that say we can either pout about it or we can get better and get back (to Rupp Arena),” Layne said. “We felt like we had a team that was good enough to do that. Each day, that helped motivate us.”
Ashland’s football program had to wait extra time before it began a march towards its state championship in 30 years.
Coach Tony Love’s crew, like all teams across the area, had to find innovative ways to stay game-ready while following COVID-19 protocols.
“I saw a maturity with our kids that was unprecedented,” Love said. “When we were shut down, they found uncommon ways to get themselves ready to play, so when they had the opportunity, they would be ready. It shows the great leadership we had on our team. When you have that leadership, success ties right into it.”
The pandemic shortened many fall sports schedules as players became acclimated to the new guidelines in place. Volleyball was the first indoor sport to resume in September. Boyd County’s campaign was reduced to 21 matches in 2020 after competing in 37 the season before.
“We had to tip-toe our way through for those first couple of months,” Lady Lions coach Katee Neltner said. “The KHSAA kept pushing their decisions out every few weeks. It was a little anxiety-ridden for us. We were putting in so much effort.”
“They would let us practice,” she added. “We would go through all the regulations and followed them. … We wanted to make sure that we could play, but there was no guarantee that we would get that opportunity. It was almost a day-to-day decision. The girls handled it really well.”
The West Carter boys basketball team withstood other elements. Not only were the Comets battling the pandemic, the ice storms in February knocked out power at the school and the water was shut off.
“We were all still grateful to play as much as we did,” said senior guard Tyson Webb, the leading scorer for West Carter last year. “When we were shut down, we tried to stay in the best shape we could. ... It was tough on everybody. We were all in the same situation.
“We had a great group of guys that were dedicated,” he continued. “When we were in the gym, we tried to make the most of that time.”
Seize Every Day
The start of the fall sports season — except golf — vaulted past Labor Day and it was announced that football teams would see the gridiron a week later.
Then the Tomcats had to endure another 14 days until their slate could start after consecutive cancellations due to COVID-19.
“Any coach develops a relationship with their kids,” Love said. “And when you are away from those kids, you feel a bit lost. You get used to seeing them every day. They are also used to being side-by-side with their buddies. All that was swept away from them.”
Love saw a new mentality with his players. They decided to “seize the day, every day,” he said.
The Kittens softball team was still optimistic for a 2020 season, but after Spears heard of first that spring’s postponement and then cancellation, she stayed at work.
“I still held on to that hope until May came around,” Spears said. “I would play every single day. I live really close to AK Sports Park. I would go there and hit every single day, catch and take ground balls. I told my dad, they will just one day say, ‘You guys are playing tomorrow.’ I have to be ready.
“I still wouldn’t have changed it,” she continued. “It showed me that in the blink of an eye, anything could be taken away from you.”
West Carter only played four games in the first month of the basketball season. The Comets eventually won their district and played in the 16th Region Tournament, and they hosted two All “A” Classic state games at John “Hop” Brown Court.
West Carter took a lead into the final frame against No. 4 St. Henry, but ran out of steam against the eventual small-school state tournament champions.
“Those two games happened right after a two-week break,” Webb said. “We were pretty bad out of shape. We gave Robertson County a really good game. In the St. Henry game, we were all gassed. We really fought through it. I don’t know what our motivation was, but we got through it somehow.”
Making a Safe Return
Masks were worn and temperatures checked. Attendance regulated during fall and winter sports as administrators and athletic directors established a safe environment for athletes.
Despite all the measures in place, everyone knew the next game was not guaranteed. A season could be postponed or even canceled if health officials deemed the risk too great, which made each chance to compete monumental.
“We tried to approach it the same way,” Layne said, “but we had to have a different approach because it could be taken away at any moment. We wanted to make the most of each day. We didn’t want to take anything for granted. I think that helped us continue to get better. Our practices got better throughout the season.”
Neltner shared the same outlook.
“It is nerve-racking,” Neltner said, “especially with all the regulations they put on us. … Our girls kept saying, ‘the team before me.’ They cut out dances and they cut out hanging out with their friends because they knew one positive contact and our season was shut down. My girls were good at self-regulating.”
Ashland football navigated its extended break to face its first opponent of 2020 at Bourbon County.
It was like a huge weight had been lifted in that moment, Love said. The team’s biggest supporters took notice.
“It was one of the most emotional parts of the season that I had,” Love said when the team came out of the locker room before their first game. “There was a hill that we had to walk up before we got on the field. I remember seeing the parents standing up and cheering for them. We put all this work in to get there and the parents felt the same way.”
The Tomcats defeated the Colonels and added 10 more victories to reach Kroger Field and win the Class 3A state title.
“You learn things that you did well and can repeat,” Love said. “Things were unknown at the time, and you fight through it the best that you can. … It was so new to everybody. It was a learning process.
“Talking to some successful coaches, there are two things that can happen after a state championship,” he added. “One is complacency. I haven’t seen that for one second around our team. Two, there has been a path blazed to get there. They know the talent we have on our team right now. … We have a legitimate opportunity again (in 2021), provided that we work hard and stay healthy.”
A New Appreciation
The pandemic supplied plenty of heartache as well. The virus stole one of the most precious commodities — time. Everyone faced time away from loved ones. Players faced time away from the game they cherish.
Players and coaches found a way to overcome the long road back. Teams made history during the latest school year. They won championships and achieved new successes that used to feel unreachable, all while battling a tougher opponent than they will ever see on a playing field.
Finding a way to play seemed the biggest victory of all.
“Last year, we were really going to step up our traveling and see some quality competition outside the region,” Neltner said. “It got shut down. We had to make smart decisions. We were thankful for what we got, but to come in and only play 21 matches, it’s hard not to feel that something was taken away from us. Everyone has had something taken from them. To put it in perspective, we just lost out on playing some games. More importantly, there were lives to worry about.”
Layne saw the same fire and will from her squad. The Lady Devils would do whatever it took to finally feel Rupp Arena’s famed hardwood under their feet and compete at the state tournament.
“When we finally got in the gym, we had a couple of months where we only had one ball and one basket,” Layne said. “We worked mostly on shooting. … We kept thinking we were going to phase out of that. We made sure we were getting stronger as we prepared for the season.”
“It was bittersweet,” the veteran coach added about the State berth. “I told the kids that could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. My kids continued to show that we belong there and we were one of the best teams in the state.”
Spears turned disappointment into delight with the extra time she got to spend with her family last spring. The Kittens catcher spent most days on the diamond. She enjoyed having dinner with them at a reasonable time and “it helped me get through the fact that I wasn’t doing what I have prepared for all season long.”
Spears played in several travel ball tournaments last summer and Ashland coach Scott Ingram set up Zoom calls so the Kittens could stay connected during the time apart.
Spears, the competitor, still shares her displeasure about not going back to John Cropp Field for the state tournament. But as she heads to the University of the Cumberlands in the fall, the catcher has a new appreciation for the game and her preparation.
“I’m still pretty upset that we didn’t win the region championship,” Spears said. “At the end of the day, I feel lucky that I could have my senior season. Some of the other players didn’t get one. Playing softball is something I didn’t think we would get to do. Everyone made it as normal as it could be. I am really grateful for that.
“It makes you appreciate what you have,” she concluded. “This summer, I get up at 5 a.m. to play softball games. It’s never crossed my mind that we have to get up that early. I get up and enjoy playing another game of softball.”
