ESPN personality Dick Vitale has often uttered the phrase “you can’t teach height” in his broadcasts.
Last year’s Ironton girls basketball team was a pleasant blend of height and skill. Six seniors graduated from that roster, with four of them standing 5-foot-8 or taller.
In addition to those graduations, the Lady Tigers also lose another standout player heading into the 2020-21 season.
Samantha LaFon, a Marshall signee who officially inked with the Thundering Herd on Nov. 13, will early enroll at the university and forego her senior season in Ironton.
That creates an interesting dilemma for Lady Tigers coach Doug Graham, who has been hard at work trying to replace LaFon, those seniors and their stature.
“She was every sense of the word when it comes to leadership,” Graham said of LaFon. “It’s a tremendous loss for us, but we have girls that come to practice every day that are working hard and having fun and that’s what it’s about.”
To say the least, this year’s edition of the Ironton girls basketball team will be vastly different than what it was a season ago.
“You’ve just got to approach it with next man up, or in this case next woman up,” Graham said. “The seniors I have, Kameren Arden and Lilly Zornes, have been great so far and I look forward to them continuing to be great leaders.”
Graham seeks to replace one critical basketball skill with another, as he’ll turn to speed in favor of height in his replacement strategy.
His key to filling the height void will certainly come with a lot of conditioning.
“You play faster than what you’ve ever played before in your life and you try to make as many possessions as you possibly can,” Graham said. “You need to be in the best shape that you’ve ever been in your life, that’s how we’re approaching it.”
Of course, with the absence of height on the floor, the positions will be more guard-centric.
“We’re basically all guards,” Graham said. “We’ll be playing a five-wide, a five-out type of offense.”
Point guard Evan Williams returns, while Arden and Zornes will also be tasked with playing a majority of the minutes.
Alongside the previously mentioned trio will be Isabel Morgan and Teagan Carpenter.
“Those will be my guards, slash wings, slash forwards, slash centers,” Graham said.
“But, it is what it is.”
Graham said Mary Lackey and Kristen Williams “will be my post girls, if you want to call them post girls.”
With the team playing an up-tempo, high-paced style this season, the Lady Tigers have keyed in on improving some parts of their game in the preseason.
“In the summertime and in the fall, we’ve had a lot of individual improvements with ball handling and shooting,” Graham said. “They have made gains by leaps and bounds shooting the ball.”
Though the new system being implemented might come with a learning curve and some growing pains, it hasn’t lacked excitement among Graham and his team.
“This group has been really fun to coach so far,” Graham said. “We’ve had 13 or 14 practices thus far and a couple scrimmages, and it’s a style that I haven’t coached before but I’m having a heck of a time doing it.”
Ironton will face a tall task of matching up with teams from the OVC who return a plethora of talent across the board, something the Lady Tigers do not have the luxury of.
“Number one, I think the conference has great coaches,” Graham said. “Number two, I think a lot of teams have a lot returning.”
Graham highlighted both Coal Grove and Chesapeake as two squads who have plenty back.
Still, Ironton isn’t backing down from the challenge.
“It’ll be fun,” Graham said. “We’ll come out and we’ll get up and down, and we’ll get after it and we’ll shoot a lot.
“We’re going to create 60, 70, 80 possessions and see what happens.”