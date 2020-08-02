ASHLAND As Ashland’s boys basketball team racked up win after win last winter and found riveting ways to do it, since-retired athletic director Mark Swift compared Tomcats coach Jason Mays to P.T. Barnum.
If the startling way that season ended tested Mays’s what-rabbit-will-he-conjure-next? spirit, it wasn’t evident on a sultry Monday afternoon four months later.
Mays’s latest project that day: a Tri-State-focused sports talk radio show co-hosted by Ashland broadcaster Dicky Martin. Hours before the show’s premiere, with Tomcats football coach Tony Love the maiden guest, Mays had done his homework and was raring to show it off.
“Heaven’s sakes,” Mays gushed to a reporter, turning around in his office chair to glance at his hand-scrawled notes, “in the last decade, they’re 88-34; they’re averaging almost nine wins a season; they’ve only had one losing season in the last 20 years. What (Love’s) doing doesn’t get enough attention.”
That’s where Mays’s talent comes in: not just building a program, but selling it, too.
Mays didn’t just ride herd over a memorable basketball season at Ashland, which spent much of the year ranked No. 1 in the state in the Associated Press poll and finished a COVID-19-shortened season as the first undefeated team in the 16th Region footprint in 92 years.
The 2019-20 Tony Curnutte Memorial Male Sportsman of the Year led the Tomcats’ return to social-event status in town and prominence outside it, with not only the two most prominent high school-focused sportswriters in the state visiting Anderson Gym to feature Ashland, but Sports Illustrated and ESPN taking an interest.
That level of dedication is nothing new locally. Mays saw that up close in his first encounters with 16th Region hoops as a recruiter for Georgetown College in the early 2000s. And he has sought to both deepen that connection here and broaden it geographically through social media and YouTube videos — “letting people see the guts of our program,” Mays said, “being transparent” — and involving parents, students and community members as ambassadors for the program.
Going 33-0 and winning back-to-back region tournament titles — the first to end a drought of nearly two decades from that distinction, the second all but a foregone conclusion by the end of the year — didn’t hurt.
“When I would think about coming to Ashland, I kept going back to, I know the fervor is there,” Mays said. “I saw the joy that the community received by being back in the state tournament (in 2019). It’s sort of like a drug — you want to keep giving that to your community. None of that is self-serving, that’s just, let’s keep pouring into this community, let’s keep pouring into our kids, because at the end of the day, our kids benefit from all this. Their experience is richer.
“We failed at a lot of things too. There’s a lot of things that I’ve tried that didn’t work out well, but you can’t be scared to try things. It’s a labor of love, but it’s a lot of hard work.”
‘Gain humility’
Mays’s résumé made waves when he was hired to take over the Tomcats in May 2018. But the mid-life career change at age 42 — becoming a rookie public educator — required stretching his expertise from the private sector and college coaching.
“I’m a teacher first,” Mays said. “The district, they pay me and they hired me to be a teacher first and foremost. So I had to gain humility in actually understanding that the role I have as a teacher impacts my students far greater than I ever realized when I took the job.”
Mays is a reading interventionist in the special education department at Ashland Blazer and teaches financial literacy. Both are high stakes, Mays came to realize.
“One student learning how to read better is more important than winning a regional championship, because that skill is gonna benefit them for the rest of their life,” Mays said. “And teaching them financial literacy, teaching them basic consumer math, what a mortgage is, what an interest rate is, checking account, savings account, what an IRA is, how to go in for a job interview, how to read a pay stub — no one’s teaching these kids that.
“I was just humbled when I realized, this is an impactful lifestyle as a teacher.”
If Mays was humbled early on in the classroom, he had what he laughingly called a “welcome-to-the-16th Region” moment on the floor, too.
The Tomcats’ first game under Mays was at Lewis County on Nov. 27, 2018. He was all decked out in a brand-new baby-blue get-up — “Joe Hampton probably to this day is making fun of me for wearing that suit,” Mays said of the recently retired Lions coach — and as Mays remembers it, a clock error in the fourth quarter negated an Ashland basket in an eventual two-point loss.
Mays doesn’t lay all the blame for the loss there: having spent his whole career coaching in college, he’d forgotten the clock keeps rolling after made baskets for the entirety of high school games.
“Everyone was sitting behind us (thinking), we just hired this college coach, and I didn’t even know the clock didn’t stop (after buckets) at the end of the game,” Mays said. “I go into the locker room and I told the kids, ‘Look, that’s on me.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever been more humbled as a coach than after that game.”
Mays admits that on that night in Vanceburg, and when he’d accepted the job nearly seven months before that, he didn’t visualize the Tomcats where they sit now: having just experienced one of the most dominant seasons in northeastern Kentucky history, even if it ended without the Sweet Sixteen say-so they’d earned due to the COVID-19 pandemic; fully stocked for a run at a region three-peat; the center of attention locally and on the radar elsewhere.
Getting here required an overhaul of how Mays coached, he has often said. He had to tailor his approach to teenagers after having spent his entire career communicating with college-aged players, and he needed to learn how to coach a team that is “not going to be on the Ashland Daily Independent’s All-Airport team, where you get off the plane and everybody goes ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh,’” as he said a month into his time at Anderson Gym.
To be sure, the 2019-20 Tomcats weren’t overly physically imposing, but they did at least three things expertly: share the ball, shoot 3-pointers and apply tenacity.
So a team that didn’t produce a dunk that Mays could immediately recall — “maybe in practice,” he deadpanned — outclassed most everyone it played and outlasted everyone else.
The Tomcats’ five starters each shot at least 114 3-pointers and each made at least 38.6% of them. They spread the floor, embraced the ethos of the extra pass to find the best shot and drove to the rim when opportunities presented themselves.
Three different Ashland players led the team in scoring on at least five occasions, and at least three Tomcats scored in double figures in 30 of the team’s 33 games. Four players cracked double digits 16 times.
“Last summer, I developed that gut feeling of, you know what, these kids are playing together, and I’m staying out of the way,” Mays said. “I was like, ‘Guys, I learned from you this summer; I’m gonna continue to let you have this freedom until I see that you’re no longer playing together.’ That never happened.”
‘God’s will’
For Mays, being the right person at the right time to preside over that process wasn’t random.
“This was God’s will for me and my family. The Mays family’s never been afraid to take risks,” Mays said. Pausing a split second to reflect, he clarified, “Jason Mays has never been afraid to take risks. (Wife) Lori Beth sometimes has gotten drug along, but we’ve never been afraid to just say, ‘Let’s do this.’ It’s come at a cost sometimes, but I hope my kids see that their dad and their mom put it out there; they lived life.”
Moving across the state to somewhere he had never lived was nothing new for Mays, who moved from Cincinnati to Scott County at age 16 and has criss-crossed the commonwealth and beyond and changed professions multiple times since: Georgetown to Lexington to Valdosta, Georgia, to Owensboro before landing in Ashland.
Mays still considers himself somewhat new to town and has no roots here, but Mays has delved into local business history and used it as an object lesson for the Tomcats, a steady presence in a place where large-scale industry has been anything but stable of late.
And yet Mays, maybe harking back to his time as a parks-and-recreation board volunteer in Scott County, pitched Ashlanders on what he sees as a bright future.
“As long as we have small business growth, man, people are gonna come here,” Mays said. “The first day we came to Ashland as a family, we went to Central Park and fed the ducks in the pond. People here probably take that for granted, but we have a really cool community. If our basketball team can continue to win games and do so in a manner that’s appropriate and responsible, that reflects well on our school and our community, if that helps a small part of the momentum to get Ashland back to where it eventually will be, then we are more than happy to be a part of that.”
Taking a seat for a stand
Part of such a future rides on providing good experiences for everyone — which Mays and his charges memorably worked to do on Feb. 20.
That was Senior Night for the Tomcats and the final piece to their undefeated regular season, but otherwise a throwaway game for Ashland — a make-up 64th District seeding tilt against Rose Hill Christian, against which the Tomcats were already set to meet to open the postseason four days later.
Then Luke Maze stepped in front of the Ashland bench in suit and tie.
Maze, labeled a “junior assistant,” has Down syndrome. His Senior Night experience was to coach the Tomcats. Mays and Tomcats captains Cole Villers and Ethan Hudson came up with that plan, said Maze’s father, Paige. Mays even sat on the bench and let Maze stand, communicate with officials and draw up a play or two.
A glorified tune-up had turned into what Maze’s mother called “an experience of a lifetime.”
“I think he was nervous at first,” Fanny Maze, Luke’s mother, said of her son, “and he would look back at coach Mays kinda like, ‘Is this really what I’m supposed to be doing? Is this OK?’ And I think the longer the game went, the more comfortable he got.”
Maze came aboard with the Tomcats as a freshman, with then-Ashland coach Jeremy Howell, then-freshman coach Jason Strader and JV coach Ryan Bonner giving their blessings along the way, his parents said. Maze’s involvement continued to deepen as Mays took over.
Maze’s parents have glowed to see his “inclusion,” as Fanny put it, in the program.
“If you would have told us 18 years ago that this is what it was gonna be, we couldn’t imagine,” she said.
Continued Paige: “It’s not only Luke. Any special needs kids in general, it’s brought a different outlook for a lot of schools and a lot of people in this local area, watching him and how well he does on the sidelines and the opportunity that he’s been given by the school and the coaches. ... They kinda let Luke be Luke and do his thing.”
And there is no P.T. Barnum to that.
